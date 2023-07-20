Salamina Mosese has taken to her social media pages to celebrate her husband Howza Mosese's 40th birthday

The actress who also celebrated her 40th birthday on the same day last month showered her man with a sweet tribute

Salamina also thanked their friends and family for their love and support for the sweet celebrity couple

It's Tshepo Howza Mosese's birthday and his beautiful wife Salamina Mosese did not miss the chance to celebrate him.

Salamina Mosese celebrated her husband Howza Mosese's birthday with a sweet message. Image: @salaminamosese

Salamina Mosese pens sweet message on hubby Howza's 40th birthday

Salamina, popular for playing Nthabiseng Masilo in the popular TV series 7de Laan has poured her heart out to her husband Howza Mosese on his special day.

The star took to her Instagram page to pen a heartwarming tribute to her man. Salamina who also celebrated her 40th birthday last month joked that she checked the coast for Howza, and it's all clear. The post read:

"My King, @howza_sa. Established: 19 July 1983. Here’s to another year of laughing at our own jokes and keeping each other sane! I love you nana- welcome to the 4th floor. I checked the coast for you, it’s all clear."

The star also noted how special it is that they celebrate their birthdays on the same day, just one month apart. She added:

"It’s incredible that we celebrate our birthdays on the same day, just a month apart. We made it to 40, baby!!

"I raise a toast to you Tshepo, and I raise a toast to your life. Thank you for everything you are. Words alone are not enough to express how happy I am you are celebrating another year of your life. My wish for you on your birthday is that you are, and will always be, happy and healthy. Don’t ever change! Ke go rata hooray! ❤️"

Salamina and Howza Mosese's followers pen heartwarming birthday tributes

Social media users did not disappoint with their birthday tributes for the veteran South African star. Instagram timelines were plastered with sweet messages.

@mokoenalive wrote:

"More Life Bro @howza_sa , Keep On! Welcome aboard. 4th floor blessings ✊"

@mphomaboi said:

"Ncaaaw. Happy birthday to your person. May he be blessed with many more."

@missfabuluosity added:

"Was watching Home Wrecker on Monday and my friend said @howza_sa always get the noble stand-up, loving, caring characters and I replied coz he is naturally, always had a crush and he married an amazing woman who is just as he is. Happy birthday handsome @salaminamosese your caption made me cry it's beautifulyou both are"

@dineodaisy0102 noted:

"U 2 will forever be my favorite couple❤️❤️❤️Happy 40th birthday to your hubby,Lerumo larona".

