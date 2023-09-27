South African media personality Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese showed his wife Salamina Mosese love on Instagram

The former Scandal actor celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary with a picture and sweet message dedicated to the actress

The heartwarming post generated a flood of congratulations from celebs and Mzansi people who admire their relationship

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Tshepo and Salamina Mosese marked their 15th anniversary. Image: @howza_sa and @salaminamosese

Source: Instagram

Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese wrote his wife Salamina Mosese a sweet post to mark their 15th wedding anniversary.

Howza thanks Salamina

The actor and musician thanked the actress on his Instagram account for sticking beside him through the good and bad times.

"Happy 15th anniversary my love. Thank you for continuing to choose me in the good and tough moments. We are where we are in marriage by the grace of God. Here’s to many more great memories.❤️"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Howza Mosese shares Insta snap

Howza also posted a picture of them enjoying the ocean breeze while cheering hard for the camera.

The celeb couple met years ago on the set of the eTV soapie Backstage and have built a life together with their two kids.

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi swoons over Howza and Salamina's marriage

The post drew admiration from several celebrities such as Gabisile Tshabalala and Zola Hashatsi and many fans.

Read some of the comments below:

@zola_hashatsi said:

"Happy anniversary to my people."

@gabisilet wrote:

"As I tap into this anointing. Happy anniversary my people. 15 years can only be God man. May He keep on showering you guys with Grace.❤️❤️"

@promise_joady commented:

"Our SA couple.❤️Happy anniversary and many more to you."

@thabisomokhethi stated:

"This is just beautiful and blessed. ❤️May God keep on protecting, prospering and keeping you in his loving presence.

@hers_sibo posted:

"Love is beautiful yours is inspirational."

@kagisoyabakwena added:

"Happy anniversary BoMosese.❤️❤️❤️Blessings upon blessings."

@ms_malao stated:

"My fave couple, enjoy, you love birds.❤️"

@marcusmabusela said:

"Happy 15th Anniversary brother. May God continue to bless your union.❤️"

@zanmfeka_ wrote:

"Congratulations fam. Enjoy! Cheers to many more"

‘Homewrecker’ duo Salamina and Howza Mosese talk about steamy TV roles: “We both stopped acting”

In another article, Briefly News reported that child star and rapper couple, Salamina and Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese have explained why we have missed them on our screens.

The love birds were invited to an episode of a YouTube podcast, Defining. The channel allows couples to define what love means in their relationships.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News