A group of mourners became a trending topic for grooving at a gravesite while their loved one was being boring

Footage of the shocking scene has been shared on TikTok and caused a frenzy among Mzansi viewers

The TikTok video prompted people to discuss how they would like to be buried in the comments section

A TikTok video of a group of people partying at a loved one's funeral has recently made waves.

The unconventional burial was posted on TikTok by @thembalethufunerals and it raised eyebrows and sparked online discussions.

Unusual funeral celebration

The mourners' energetic partying gave a new perspective on funerals. The clip ignited conversations about the evolving customs and traditions surrounding mourning.

Debate over burial customs

Some people saw it as a unique way to honour a person's life, while others questioned its appropriateness. Many viewers even expressed their desire to have similar send-offs when their time comes.

The video's unexpected popularity pushed it to trending status with 454,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Celebrating life at funerals

Surprisingly a lot of people were open-minded about the way they bid farewell to their loved one.

Read some of the comments below:

@glacier_sboy_ mentioned:

"This is what we call celebrating someone’s life.❤️"

@hlengs88 posted:

"Honestly without being judged. I've told my family this is what I want. And bathengele abantu utshwala. Because alcohol makes me happy.❤️"

@stanza2.com commented:

"This is how my funeral should be like. "

@ladydee400 stated:

"And they are not misbehaving hle. "

@amarhler_23 added:

"I like this, let's not pretend as if we were Christians. I want this kowam name."

@aubrizzy8 wrote:

"All of my friends and loved ones kindly please please when I die, celebrate me.❤️"

@athayandavelaludi posted:

"Beautiful! ❤️I love the fact that they are wearing skirts and looking decent."

@kgadie35 said:

"I like the fact that the family is at peace and how their deceased is honoured."

