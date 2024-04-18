The best restaurants in Rosebank to satisfy your cravings

Rosebank restaurants offer elegance, delicious food, and breathtaking views. Although there are various eateries in the area, which are the most commonly frequented and highly rated? Here, we detail some of the most beloved restaurants in Rosebank.

The best restaurants in Rosebank offer breathtaking views and memorable meals. Photo: Thomas Barwick and d3sign (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Eating at trendy restaurants in Rosebank provides more than just an excuse not to have to cook a meal. You can enjoy the company of loved ones over a delicious meal, refreshing drinks, and distinctive décor that makes the venue stand out from others.

If you want a wide variety of eateries in one spot, Rosebank Mall food court offers fine dining or a more casual dining experience. However, if you want a wider variety of restaurants, the greater Rosebank area provides an array of eateries to try out and enjoy.

Top restaurants in Rosebank

What are some of the area's most beloved restaurants that you should try? Here are 15 of the best restaurants in Rosebank.

Our rankings are based on a combination of objective and quantifiable criteria. These criteria may include data from reputable sources, including Food & Home Magazine, Daddy's Deals, Joburg ETC, and In Your Pocket.

Restaurant Address Opera Bar Lounge 213 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank Lotus Chinese Restaurant 160 Jan Smuts Avenue, Rosebank Fishmonger Rosebank 17 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank Soul Souvlaki 42 Bath Avenue, Rosebank Tashas Café Rosebank The Zone, Oxford Road, Rosebank Proud Mary The Bank, 26 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank Mamasamba Cradock Avenue, Rosebank Level Four Restaurant 54 Bath Avenue, Rosebank Trumps Grillhouse and Butchery Nelson Mandela Square, 5th Street, Sandown, Sandton Mythos Rosebank The Zone Rosebank, 177 Oxford Road, Rosebank The Rooftop Restaurant 99 Oxford Road, Saxonwold The Grill Jichana Rosebank Southern Sun Rosebank, corner Tyrwhitt and Sturdee Avenue, Rosebank Momo Kuro 21 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank The Grillhouse Rosebank Oxford Road and Biermann Avenue, Rosebank Marble Restaurant Trumpet on Keyes Corner 19 Keyes, Jellicoe Avenue, Rosebank

15. Opera Bar Lounge

Opera Bar Lounge is a trendy, upmarket establishment in the heart of Rosebank. @operarosebank on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Instagram

Address: 213 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank

213 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank Contact: 010 109 7643

010 109 7643 Rating: 5/5 on Tripadvisor

Nestled in the heart of Rosebank lays Opera Bar Lounge, a trendy, upmarket establishment with stylish décor and memorable meals. Expect fine dining, refreshing cocktails, delicious tapas, and highly-praised champagne.

14. Lotus Chinese Restaurant

Lotus Chinese Restaurant is a delicious Asian restaurant that often has bottomless specials. Photo: Lotus Chinese Restaurant on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Facebook

Address: 160 Jan Smuts Avenue, Rosebank

160 Jan Smuts Avenue, Rosebank Contact: 072 484 6138

072 484 6138 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Lotus Chinese Restaurant is a popular and highly-rated Asian restaurant that offers authentic Chinese food in a laid-back setting. Besides delicious traditional dishes, the eatery provides bottomless sushi, Chinese on selected days, and other specials such as buffet options.

13. Fishmonger Rosebank

Fishmonger Rosebank is part of a franchise. Photo: @fishmonger_rosebank on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Instagram

Address: 17 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank

17 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank Contact: 011 447 2320

011 447 2320 Rating: 4.4/5 on Google reviews

Fishmonger is a franchise that has branches in Illovo and Rosebank. As the name suggests, the eatery specialises in seafood and provides delicious cocktails, drinks, and desserts to finish the dining experience. There are also other meal options for those not wanting seafood.

12. Soul Souvlaki

Soul Souvlaki offers Greek-inspired street food. Photo: @soulsouvlaki on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Instagram

Address: 42 Bath Avenue, Rosebank

42 Bath Avenue, Rosebank Contact: 010 203 9538

010 203 9538 Rating: 4.5/5 on Google reviews

Soul Souvlaki is a popular eatery that offers Greek-inspired street food. With various franchises, Soul Souvlaki provides delicious food and drinks in a modern yet cosy setting for each branch.

11. Tashas Café Rosebank

Tashas Café offers delicious food and a warm environment. Photo: @tashascafe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Instagram and Facebook

and Address: The Zone, Oxford Road, Rosebank

The Zone, Oxford Road, Rosebank Contact: 011 447 7972

011 447 7972 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Tashas is a delicious eatery franchise that provides 'easy-going elegance' and a friendly environment to enjoy a delicious meal with loved ones. The restaurant also offers delectable meals, ingredients from their hand-picked suppliers, and refreshing drinks.

10. Proud Mary

Proud Mary is described as a 'modern mid-century inspired all-day eatery and wine bar', Photo: @proudmary_sa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Instagram and Facebook

and Address: The Bank, 26 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank

The Bank, 26 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank Contact: 010 023 3316

010 023 3316 Rating: 4.5/5 on Dineplan

Proud Mary is described as a 'modern mid-century inspired all-day eatery and wine bar' that caters to all tastes. You can soak in the impressive décor while sipping on elaborate cocktails, palatable wines, and quality dishes for a memorable dining experience.

9. MAMASAMBA

MAMASAMBA is an award-winning restaurant that resembles an indoor jungle. Photo: @mamasamba.sa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 2022

2022 Website

Instagram and Facebook

and Address: Cradock Avenue, Rosebank

Cradock Avenue, Rosebank Contact: 010 110 0313

010 110 0313 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

MAMASAMBA is a unique, award-winning restaurant with an indoor jungle feel through its décor, green hues, and rich-hanging greenery. In Your Pocket has described the menu as incorporating' a Japanese foundation with Peruvian flavours,' and the delicious cocktails can perfectly finish the meal.

8. Level Four Restaurant

Level Four Restaurant is located at 54 on Bath Hotel. Photo: @54onbath_hotel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Instagram and Facebook

and Address: 54 Bath Avenue, Rosebank

54 Bath Avenue, Rosebank Contact: 011 344 8442

011 344 8442 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Level Four Restaurant is located at 54 on Bath Hotel and offers a fine dining experience for guests or anyone looking for a memorable dining experience. Expect contemporary fine dining, delicious afternoon tea, a tasteful champagne bar and stunning gardens.

7. Trumps Grillhouse and Butchery

Trumps Grillhouse and Butchery is located in Nelson Mandela Square. @trumpsgrillhouse (on Instagram)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 1994

1994 Website

Instagram and Facebook

and Address: Nelson Mandela Square, 5th Street, Sandown, Sandton

Nelson Mandela Square, 5th Street, Sandown, Sandton Contact: 011 784 2366

011 784 2366 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Trumps Grillhouse and Butchery offer customers high-quality meat, classic whiskey, other drinks, and elegant, custom-designed décor to complete the experience. The venue also offers traditional South African braai meat and some biltong to take home and enjoy later.

6. Mythos Rosebank

Mythos offers delicious street food-style Greek food. Photo: @mythos_rosebank (on Instagram)

Source: UGC

Website

Instagram and Facebook

and Address: The Zone Rosebank, 177 Oxford Road, Rosebank

The Zone Rosebank, 177 Oxford Road, Rosebank Contact: 011 268 0916

011 268 0916 Rating: 4.5/5 on Dineplan

Mythos is a franchise that offers award-winning Greek food in a wholesome, cosy setting. The restaurant uses the freshest ingredients to create authentic Greek food and provides a variety of refreshing drinks, cocktails, warm beverages, and traditional Greek desserts.

5. The Rooftop Restaurant

The Rooftop Restaurant provides stunning views and delectable food. Photo: @the_rooftop_cafe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Instagram and Facebook

and Address: 99 Oxford Road, Saxonwold

99 Oxford Road, Saxonwold Contact: 073 002 8908

073 002 8908 Rating: 4/5 on Google reviews

The Rooftop Restaurant is one of the most popular rooftop restaurants in Rosebank, and a visit makes it easy to see why. The venue boasts stunning views and has something on the menu for everyone, from hearty main meals to delicious desserts.

4. The Grill Jichana Rosebank

The Grill Jichana Rosebank is situated in Southern Sun Rosebank. Photo: @southernsunhotels and @foodiewhippedsa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Instagram

Address : Southern Sun Rosebank, corner Tyrwhitt and Sturdee Avenue, Rosebank

: Southern Sun Rosebank, corner Tyrwhitt and Sturdee Avenue, Rosebank Contact: 011 448 3600

011 448 3600 Rating: 4.6/5 on Dineplan

The Grill Jichana Rosebank is situated in Southern Sun Rosebank and offers fine dining and a temporary look to the venue. Enjoy some of their delectable meals, sip delicious drinks, or satisfy your sweet tooth with tasty desserts.

3. Momo Kuro

Momo Kuro is a trendy Asian eatery in Rosebank. Photo: @momoeatery on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Instagram

Address: 21 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank

21 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank Contact: 010 594 5395

010 594 5395 Rating: 4.4/5 on Google reviews

Momo Kuro is an Asian restaurant on the famous Keyes Avenue, offering a joyful fine dining experience. Since opening its doors in 2019, Momo Kuro has become a trendy hotspot that offers delicious Asian food in a modern, cosy setting.

2. The Grillhouse Rosebank

The Grillhouse Rosebank was established in 1995. Photo: @thegrillhouserosebank on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 1995

1995 Website

Instagram and Facebook

and Address: Oxford Road and Biermann Avenue, Rosebank

Oxford Road and Biermann Avenue, Rosebank Contact: 011 880 3945

011 880 3945 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Established in 1995, the Grillhouse Rosebank has long been a well-loved restaurant in the heart of Rosebank. Described as an upscale establishment, the venue offers delicious steak and other high-quality meats, wines, refreshing cocktails, and other drinks to improve the dining experience.

1. Marble Restaurant

Marble Restaurant is a stunning rooftop eatery. Photo: @marble_jhb on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 2016

2016 Website

Instagram and Facebook

Address: Trumpet on Keyes Corner 19 Keyes, Jellicoe Avenue, Rosebank

Trumpet on Keyes Corner 19 Keyes, Jellicoe Avenue, Rosebank Contact: 010 594 5550

010 594 5550 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

If you are looking for a Rosebank restaurant with a view, look no further than Marble Restaurant, a gorgeous rooftop eatery with impressive views, memorable dishes and delectable cocktails.

The best restaurants in Rosebank offer foodies various food options, delicious cocktails, and unique décor that make the eatery stand out from others. Visit any of these highly-rated establishments for a memorable dining experience.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Making money online in South Africa: best ways to earn

In today's economic climate, making extra money where possible is essential. Briefly.co.za wrote about various ways to make money online in South Africa.

What are the best ways to earn an income from home? This article discusses the top ways to make an income online.

Source: Briefly News