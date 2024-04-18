The best restaurants in Rosebank to satisfy your cravings
Rosebank restaurants offer elegance, delicious food, and breathtaking views. Although there are various eateries in the area, which are the most commonly frequented and highly rated? Here, we detail some of the most beloved restaurants in Rosebank.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Top restaurants in Rosebank
- 15. Opera Bar Lounge
- 14. Lotus Chinese Restaurant
- 13. Fishmonger Rosebank
- 12. Soul Souvlaki
- 11. Tashas Café Rosebank
- 10. Proud Mary
- 9. MAMASAMBA
- 8. Level Four Restaurant
- 7. Trumps Grillhouse and Butchery
- 6. Mythos Rosebank
- 5. The Rooftop Restaurant
- 4. The Grill Jichana Rosebank
- 3. Momo Kuro
- 2. The Grillhouse Rosebank
- 1. Marble Restaurant
Eating at trendy restaurants in Rosebank provides more than just an excuse not to have to cook a meal. You can enjoy the company of loved ones over a delicious meal, refreshing drinks, and distinctive décor that makes the venue stand out from others.
If you want a wide variety of eateries in one spot, Rosebank Mall food court offers fine dining or a more casual dining experience. However, if you want a wider variety of restaurants, the greater Rosebank area provides an array of eateries to try out and enjoy.
Top restaurants in Rosebank
What are some of the area's most beloved restaurants that you should try? Here are 15 of the best restaurants in Rosebank.
Our rankings are based on a combination of objective and quantifiable criteria. These criteria may include data from reputable sources, including Food & Home Magazine, Daddy's Deals, Joburg ETC, and In Your Pocket.
|Restaurant
|Address
|Opera Bar Lounge
|213 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank
|Lotus Chinese Restaurant
|160 Jan Smuts Avenue, Rosebank
|Fishmonger Rosebank
|17 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank
|Soul Souvlaki
|42 Bath Avenue, Rosebank
|Tashas Café Rosebank
|The Zone, Oxford Road, Rosebank
|Proud Mary
|The Bank, 26 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank
|Mamasamba
|Cradock Avenue, Rosebank
|Level Four Restaurant
|54 Bath Avenue, Rosebank
|Trumps Grillhouse and Butchery
|Nelson Mandela Square, 5th Street, Sandown, Sandton
|Mythos Rosebank
|The Zone Rosebank, 177 Oxford Road, Rosebank
|The Rooftop Restaurant
|99 Oxford Road, Saxonwold
|The Grill Jichana Rosebank
|Southern Sun Rosebank, corner Tyrwhitt and Sturdee Avenue, Rosebank
|Momo Kuro
|21 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank
|The Grillhouse Rosebank
|Oxford Road and Biermann Avenue, Rosebank
|Marble Restaurant
|Trumpet on Keyes Corner 19 Keyes, Jellicoe Avenue, Rosebank
15. Opera Bar Lounge
- Website
- Address: 213 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank
- Contact: 010 109 7643
- Rating: 5/5 on Tripadvisor
Nestled in the heart of Rosebank lays Opera Bar Lounge, a trendy, upmarket establishment with stylish décor and memorable meals. Expect fine dining, refreshing cocktails, delicious tapas, and highly-praised champagne.
14. Lotus Chinese Restaurant
- Address: 160 Jan Smuts Avenue, Rosebank
- Contact: 072 484 6138
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
Lotus Chinese Restaurant is a popular and highly-rated Asian restaurant that offers authentic Chinese food in a laid-back setting. Besides delicious traditional dishes, the eatery provides bottomless sushi, Chinese on selected days, and other specials such as buffet options.
13. Fishmonger Rosebank
- Website
- Address: 17 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank
- Contact: 011 447 2320
- Rating: 4.4/5 on Google reviews
Fishmonger is a franchise that has branches in Illovo and Rosebank. As the name suggests, the eatery specialises in seafood and provides delicious cocktails, drinks, and desserts to finish the dining experience. There are also other meal options for those not wanting seafood.
12. Soul Souvlaki
- Website
- Address: 42 Bath Avenue, Rosebank
- Contact: 010 203 9538
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Google reviews
Soul Souvlaki is a popular eatery that offers Greek-inspired street food. With various franchises, Soul Souvlaki provides delicious food and drinks in a modern yet cosy setting for each branch.
11. Tashas Café Rosebank
- Website
- Instagram and Facebook
- Address: The Zone, Oxford Road, Rosebank
- Contact: 011 447 7972
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
Tashas is a delicious eatery franchise that provides 'easy-going elegance' and a friendly environment to enjoy a delicious meal with loved ones. The restaurant also offers delectable meals, ingredients from their hand-picked suppliers, and refreshing drinks.
10. Proud Mary
- Website
- Instagram and Facebook
- Address: The Bank, 26 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank
- Contact: 010 023 3316
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Dineplan
Proud Mary is described as a 'modern mid-century inspired all-day eatery and wine bar' that caters to all tastes. You can soak in the impressive décor while sipping on elaborate cocktails, palatable wines, and quality dishes for a memorable dining experience.
9. MAMASAMBA
- Date of establishment: 2022
- Website
- Instagram and Facebook
- Address: Cradock Avenue, Rosebank
- Contact: 010 110 0313
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
MAMASAMBA is a unique, award-winning restaurant with an indoor jungle feel through its décor, green hues, and rich-hanging greenery. In Your Pocket has described the menu as incorporating' a Japanese foundation with Peruvian flavours,' and the delicious cocktails can perfectly finish the meal.
8. Level Four Restaurant
- Website
- Instagram and Facebook
- Address: 54 Bath Avenue, Rosebank
- Contact: 011 344 8442
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
Level Four Restaurant is located at 54 on Bath Hotel and offers a fine dining experience for guests or anyone looking for a memorable dining experience. Expect contemporary fine dining, delicious afternoon tea, a tasteful champagne bar and stunning gardens.
7. Trumps Grillhouse and Butchery
- Date of establishment: 1994
- Website
- Instagram and Facebook
- Address: Nelson Mandela Square, 5th Street, Sandown, Sandton
- Contact: 011 784 2366
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
Trumps Grillhouse and Butchery offer customers high-quality meat, classic whiskey, other drinks, and elegant, custom-designed décor to complete the experience. The venue also offers traditional South African braai meat and some biltong to take home and enjoy later.
6. Mythos Rosebank
- Website
- Instagram and Facebook
- Address: The Zone Rosebank, 177 Oxford Road, Rosebank
- Contact: 011 268 0916
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Dineplan
Mythos is a franchise that offers award-winning Greek food in a wholesome, cosy setting. The restaurant uses the freshest ingredients to create authentic Greek food and provides a variety of refreshing drinks, cocktails, warm beverages, and traditional Greek desserts.
5. The Rooftop Restaurant
- Website
- Instagram and Facebook
- Address: 99 Oxford Road, Saxonwold
- Contact: 073 002 8908
- Rating: 4/5 on Google reviews
The Rooftop Restaurant is one of the most popular rooftop restaurants in Rosebank, and a visit makes it easy to see why. The venue boasts stunning views and has something on the menu for everyone, from hearty main meals to delicious desserts.
4. The Grill Jichana Rosebank
- Website
- Address: Southern Sun Rosebank, corner Tyrwhitt and Sturdee Avenue, Rosebank
- Contact: 011 448 3600
- Rating: 4.6/5 on Dineplan
The Grill Jichana Rosebank is situated in Southern Sun Rosebank and offers fine dining and a temporary look to the venue. Enjoy some of their delectable meals, sip delicious drinks, or satisfy your sweet tooth with tasty desserts.
3. Momo Kuro
- Address: 21 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank
- Contact: 010 594 5395
- Rating: 4.4/5 on Google reviews
Momo Kuro is an Asian restaurant on the famous Keyes Avenue, offering a joyful fine dining experience. Since opening its doors in 2019, Momo Kuro has become a trendy hotspot that offers delicious Asian food in a modern, cosy setting.
2. The Grillhouse Rosebank
- Date of establishment: 1995
- Website
- Instagram and Facebook
- Address: Oxford Road and Biermann Avenue, Rosebank
- Contact: 011 880 3945
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
Established in 1995, the Grillhouse Rosebank has long been a well-loved restaurant in the heart of Rosebank. Described as an upscale establishment, the venue offers delicious steak and other high-quality meats, wines, refreshing cocktails, and other drinks to improve the dining experience.
1. Marble Restaurant
- Date of establishment: 2016
- Website
- Instagram and Facebook
- Address: Trumpet on Keyes Corner 19 Keyes, Jellicoe Avenue, Rosebank
- Contact: 010 594 5550
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
If you are looking for a Rosebank restaurant with a view, look no further than Marble Restaurant, a gorgeous rooftop eatery with impressive views, memorable dishes and delectable cocktails.
The best restaurants in Rosebank offer foodies various food options, delicious cocktails, and unique décor that make the eatery stand out from others. Visit any of these highly-rated establishments for a memorable dining experience.
