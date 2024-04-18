Global site navigation

The best restaurants in Rosebank to satisfy your cravings
The best restaurants in Rosebank to satisfy your cravings

by  Justine De Lange

Rosebank restaurants offer elegance, delicious food, and breathtaking views. Although there are various eateries in the area, which are the most commonly frequented and highly rated? Here, we detail some of the most beloved restaurants in Rosebank.

rooftop restaurants in Rosebank
The best restaurants in Rosebank offer breathtaking views and memorable meals. Photo: Thomas Barwick and d3sign (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Eating at trendy restaurants in Rosebank provides more than just an excuse not to have to cook a meal. You can enjoy the company of loved ones over a delicious meal, refreshing drinks, and distinctive décor that makes the venue stand out from others.

If you want a wide variety of eateries in one spot, Rosebank Mall food court offers fine dining or a more casual dining experience. However, if you want a wider variety of restaurants, the greater Rosebank area provides an array of eateries to try out and enjoy.

Top restaurants in Rosebank

What are some of the area's most beloved restaurants that you should try? Here are 15 of the best restaurants in Rosebank.

Our rankings are based on a combination of objective and quantifiable criteria. These criteria may include data from reputable sources, including Food & Home Magazine, Daddy's Deals, Joburg ETC, and In Your Pocket.

RestaurantAddress
Opera Bar Lounge213 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank
Lotus Chinese Restaurant160 Jan Smuts Avenue, Rosebank
Fishmonger Rosebank17 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank
Soul Souvlaki42 Bath Avenue, Rosebank
Tashas Café RosebankThe Zone, Oxford Road, Rosebank
Proud MaryThe Bank, 26 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank
MamasambaCradock Avenue, Rosebank
Level Four Restaurant54 Bath Avenue, Rosebank
Trumps Grillhouse and ButcheryNelson Mandela Square, 5th Street, Sandown, Sandton
Mythos RosebankThe Zone Rosebank, 177 Oxford Road, Rosebank
The Rooftop Restaurant99 Oxford Road, Saxonwold
The Grill Jichana RosebankSouthern Sun Rosebank, corner Tyrwhitt and Sturdee Avenue, Rosebank
Momo Kuro21 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank
The Grillhouse RosebankOxford Road and Biermann Avenue, Rosebank
Marble RestaurantTrumpet on Keyes Corner 19 Keyes, Jellicoe Avenue, Rosebank

15. Opera Bar Lounge

restaurants in Rosebank
Opera Bar Lounge is a trendy, upmarket establishment in the heart of Rosebank. @operarosebank on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Website
  • Instagram
  • Address: 213 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank
  • Contact: 010 109 7643
  • Rating: 5/5 on Tripadvisor

Nestled in the heart of Rosebank lays Opera Bar Lounge, a trendy, upmarket establishment with stylish décor and memorable meals. Expect fine dining, refreshing cocktails, delicious tapas, and highly-praised champagne.

14. Lotus Chinese Restaurant

Buffet restaurants in Rosebank
Lotus Chinese Restaurant is a delicious Asian restaurant that often has bottomless specials. Photo: Lotus Chinese Restaurant on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Facebook
  • Address: 160 Jan Smuts Avenue, Rosebank
  • Contact: 072 484 6138
  • Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Lotus Chinese Restaurant is a popular and highly-rated Asian restaurant that offers authentic Chinese food in a laid-back setting. Besides delicious traditional dishes, the eatery provides bottomless sushi, Chinese on selected days, and other specials such as buffet options.

13. Fishmonger Rosebank

new restaurants in Rosebank
Fishmonger Rosebank is part of a franchise. Photo: @fishmonger_rosebank on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Website
  • Instagram
  • Address: 17 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank
  • Contact: 011 447 2320
  • Rating: 4.4/5 on Google reviews

Fishmonger is a franchise that has branches in Illovo and Rosebank. As the name suggests, the eatery specialises in seafood and provides delicious cocktails, drinks, and desserts to finish the dining experience. There are also other meal options for those not wanting seafood.

12. Soul Souvlaki

trendy restaurants in Rosebank
Soul Souvlaki offers Greek-inspired street food. Photo: @soulsouvlaki on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Website
  • Instagram
  • Address: 42 Bath Avenue, Rosebank
  • Contact: 010 203 9538
  • Rating: 4.5/5 on Google reviews

Soul Souvlaki is a popular eatery that offers Greek-inspired street food. With various franchises, Soul Souvlaki provides delicious food and drinks in a modern yet cosy setting for each branch.

11. Tashas Café Rosebank

restaurants in Rosebank The Zone
Tashas Café offers delicious food and a warm environment. Photo: @tashascafe on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Tashas is a delicious eatery franchise that provides 'easy-going elegance' and a friendly environment to enjoy a delicious meal with loved ones. The restaurant also offers delectable meals, ingredients from their hand-picked suppliers, and refreshing drinks.

10. Proud Mary

new restaurants in Rosebank
Proud Mary is described as a 'modern mid-century inspired all-day eatery and wine bar', Photo: @proudmary_sa on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Proud Mary is described as a 'modern mid-century inspired all-day eatery and wine bar' that caters to all tastes. You can soak in the impressive décor while sipping on elaborate cocktails, palatable wines, and quality dishes for a memorable dining experience.

9. MAMASAMBA

new restaurants in Rosebank
MAMASAMBA is an award-winning restaurant that resembles an indoor jungle. Photo: @mamasamba.sa on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Date of establishment: 2022
  • Website
  • Instagram and Facebook
  • Address: Cradock Avenue, Rosebank
  • Contact: 010 110 0313
  • Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

MAMASAMBA is a unique, award-winning restaurant with an indoor jungle feel through its décor, green hues, and rich-hanging greenery. In Your Pocket has described the menu as incorporating' a Japanese foundation with Peruvian flavours,' and the delicious cocktails can perfectly finish the meal.

8. Level Four Restaurant

restaurants in Rosebank
Level Four Restaurant is located at 54 on Bath Hotel. Photo: @54onbath_hotel on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Level Four Restaurant is located at 54 on Bath Hotel and offers a fine dining experience for guests or anyone looking for a memorable dining experience. Expect contemporary fine dining, delicious afternoon tea, a tasteful champagne bar and stunning gardens.

7. Trumps Grillhouse and Butchery

restaurants in Rosebank
Trumps Grillhouse and Butchery is located in Nelson Mandela Square. @trumpsgrillhouse (on Instagram)
Source: UGC
  • Date of establishment: 1994
  • Website
  • Instagram and Facebook
  • Address: Nelson Mandela Square, 5th Street, Sandown, Sandton
  • Contact: 011 784 2366
  • Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Trumps Grillhouse and Butchery offer customers high-quality meat, classic whiskey, other drinks, and elegant, custom-designed décor to complete the experience. The venue also offers traditional South African braai meat and some biltong to take home and enjoy later.

6. Mythos Rosebank

restaurants in Rosebank The Zone
Mythos offers delicious street food-style Greek food. Photo: @mythos_rosebank (on Instagram)
Source: UGC

Mythos is a franchise that offers award-winning Greek food in a wholesome, cosy setting. The restaurant uses the freshest ingredients to create authentic Greek food and provides a variety of refreshing drinks, cocktails, warm beverages, and traditional Greek desserts.

5. The Rooftop Restaurant

rooftop restaurants in Rosebank
The Rooftop Restaurant provides stunning views and delectable food. Photo: @the_rooftop_cafe on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The Rooftop Restaurant is one of the most popular rooftop restaurants in Rosebank, and a visit makes it easy to see why. The venue boasts stunning views and has something on the menu for everyone, from hearty main meals to delicious desserts.

4. The Grill Jichana Rosebank

Restaurants in Rosebank
The Grill Jichana Rosebank is situated in Southern Sun Rosebank. Photo: @southernsunhotels and @foodiewhippedsa on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Website
  • Instagram
  • Address: Southern Sun Rosebank, corner Tyrwhitt and Sturdee Avenue, Rosebank
  • Contact: 011 448 3600
  • Rating: 4.6/5 on Dineplan

The Grill Jichana Rosebank is situated in Southern Sun Rosebank and offers fine dining and a temporary look to the venue. Enjoy some of their delectable meals, sip delicious drinks, or satisfy your sweet tooth with tasty desserts.

3. Momo Kuro

new restaurants in Rosebank
Momo Kuro is a trendy Asian eatery in Rosebank. Photo: @momoeatery on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Instagram
  • Address: 21 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank
  • Contact: 010 594 5395
  • Rating: 4.4/5 on Google reviews

Momo Kuro is an Asian restaurant on the famous Keyes Avenue, offering a joyful fine dining experience. Since opening its doors in 2019, Momo Kuro has become a trendy hotspot that offers delicious Asian food in a modern, cosy setting.

2. The Grillhouse Rosebank

Restaurants in Rosebank
The Grillhouse Rosebank was established in 1995. Photo: @thegrillhouserosebank on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Date of establishment: 1995
  • Website
  • Instagram and Facebook
  • Address: Oxford Road and Biermann Avenue, Rosebank
  • Contact: 011 880 3945
  • Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Established in 1995, the Grillhouse Rosebank has long been a well-loved restaurant in the heart of Rosebank. Described as an upscale establishment, the venue offers delicious steak and other high-quality meats, wines, refreshing cocktails, and other drinks to improve the dining experience.

1. Marble Restaurant

rooftop restaurants in Rosebank
Marble Restaurant is a stunning rooftop eatery. Photo: @marble_jhb on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Date of establishment: 2016
  • Website
  • Instagram and Facebook
  • Address: Trumpet on Keyes Corner 19 Keyes, Jellicoe Avenue, Rosebank
  • Contact: 010 594 5550
  • Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

If you are looking for a Rosebank restaurant with a view, look no further than Marble Restaurant, a gorgeous rooftop eatery with impressive views, memorable dishes and delectable cocktails.

The best restaurants in Rosebank offer foodies various food options, delicious cocktails, and unique décor that make the eatery stand out from others. Visit any of these highly-rated establishments for a memorable dining experience.

