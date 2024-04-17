Top 15 best buffet restaurants in Durban (updated for 2024)
Visit your local restaurant to enjoy a relaxing meal with loved ones. It offers delicious cuisine and a welcoming atmosphere. Buffet restaurants offer patrons incredible food while saving money where possible. What are the best buffet restaurants in Durban?
Choosing a buffet option at a restaurant allows you to try a variety of tasty meals, allowing you to experience a variety of delectable dishes you otherwise may not have tried. Since a buffet option is a set price, you can also eat as much as you like without spending more than you budgeted, saving you money.
The price of a buffet is not the only factor patrons consider when choosing the best spot to eat. The top buffet restaurants in and around Durban provide high-quality meals and a unique atmosphere to top off the experience.
The best buffet restaurants in Durban
Since Durban is one of the country's biggest cities, it has many restaurants with delicious buffet options. What are some of the best buffet restaurants in Durban as of 2024?
Our rankings are based on a combination of objective and quantifiable criteria. These criteria may include data from reputable sources, including Eat Out, Tripadvisor, and Dining OUT. Official statistics, expert opinions, user feedback, and other relevant metrics are used.
15. Billy G
- Website
- Address: Hotels and Entertainment Suncoast Boulevard, OR Tambo Parade, Durban
- Contact: 031 328 3456
- Price: R280 per person
- Rating: 3.9/5 on Google reviews
Suncoast is home to Billy G, a beloved buffet dining restaurant that caters to all tastebuds by offering casseroles, curries, seafood, pasta dishes, salads, vegetarian offerings, and desserts for R280 per person. You can go to Billy G without a booking, but patrons who book beforehand are assisted first. If there are no tables, you must wait until one is available.
14. Blue Waters Hotel
- Website
- Address: 175 Snell Parade, Marine Parade, Durban
- Contact: 031 327 7000
- Price: R295 per person
- Rating: 4.2/5 on Google reviews
The Blue Waters Hotel's restaurant offers a highly rated buffet option, ideal for foodies who want to enjoy delectable cuisine. The buffet costs 295 per person, and you can make a staycation for the night and sleepover at the hotel.
13. Lingela Restaurant
- Website
- Address: 63 Snell Parade, North Beach, Durban
- Contact: 031 362 1300
- Price: R395 per person
- Rating: 4.6/5 on Dineplan
In Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani, Lingela Restaurant serves casseroles, Durban curries, biryani, tandoori oven specialities, and a quality carvery selection. It is also mentioned as having one of the best buffet breakfasts in Durban. The price for the Lingela buffet in Durban is R395 per person.
12. Saffron Restaurant
- Date of establishment: 2017
- Website
- Address: 329 Umhlanga Rocks Drive, Umhlanga Ridge, Durban
- Contact: 031 514 6500
- Price: R295 per person
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Dining-OUT
The Saffron Restaurant is located in Coastlands Hotel and Resort and is often praised as one of the best buffet restaurants in Durban. It costs R295 per person and offers traditional Indian food and an à la carte menu for those seeking a specific dish.
11. Vigour & Verve Durban
- Website
- Address: 63 Snell Parade, North Beach, Durban
- Contact: 031 362 1300
- Rating: 4.3/5 on Google reviews
On the ground floor of Maharani Tower lays Vigour & Verve, a modern, coffee bar-style restaurant on Durban's beachfront that offers delicious cuisine with a view. The restaurant provides a comprehensive buffet breakfast, but the price is not listed online, so it is best to inquire before you go to avoid disappointment.
10. The Royal Grill
- Website
- Address: 267 Anton Lembede Street, Durban Central, Durban
- Contact: 031 333 6000
- Rating: 4.1/5 on Google reviews
Located within The Royal Hotel, The Royal Grill offers quality cuisine amidst the laid-back environment of the glamorous hotel. The restaurant offers a businessman's breakfast and buffet breakfast on selected days. However, it is advisable to contact the venue to confirm when the selected days are, and the prices are not listed online.
9. The Ocean Terrace
- Website
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: 2 Lighthouse Road, Umhlanga, Durban
- Contact: 031 514 5000
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
The Oyster Box Hotel is home to the award-winning eatery, The Ocean Terrace, which focuses on carefully crafting high-quality with a focus on seafood dishes. The restaurant offers a delicious breakfast buffet daily but has not listed the price online. Reservations are necessary, so call the venue and book your spot while enquiring about the cost.
8. Fiamma Grill
- Date of establishment: 2017
- Website
- Facebook and X (Twitter)
- Address: 63 Compensation Beach Road, Ballito, Dolphin Coast
- Contact: 032 946 1029
- Price: R175 per head
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
Fiamma Grill is a well-loved Italian restaurant that offers high-quality cuisine at affordable prices. The last updated menu for Fiamma Grill in 2022 mentioned a total buffet station with hot and cold meal options at R175. Kids under five eat free of charge.
7. KuD'Ta
- Website
- Address: 18 Boatmans Road, Wilson's Wharf, Durban
- Contact: 031 301 1650
- Rating: 4.1/5 on Google reviews
Located within the Durban Harbour, KuD'Ta provides delicious food for patrons to enjoy in a vibrant setting. Doubling up as a bar, the restaurant is mentioned as having buffet options online but has not confirmed the price or details.
6. The Sugar Club
- Website
- Address: 1 Lighthouse Road, Umhlanga, Durban
- Contact: 031 561 2211
- Price: R255 per person (breakfast), R250 (Saturday high tea), and R295 per person (Sunday lunch)
- Rating: 4.6/5 on Dineplan
The Sugar Club at Beverly Hills Hotel offers patrons outstanding dishes, delicious desserts, beloved buffets, and breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. Southern Sun states the eatery has a breakfast buffet, a Sunday buffet lunch, and a haute tea buffet on Saturday afternoon. According to Eat Out, the breakfast buffet is R255 per person, the Saturday high tea is R250 per person, and the Sunday lunch buffet is R285 per person.
5. RJ's Famous Rib Steakhouse
- Address: 295 Florida Road, Durban
- Contact: 083 775 3957
- Price: R87,99 per person (breakfast) and R159,99 per person (lunch)
- Rating: 4/5 on Tripadvisor
RJ's Famous Rib Steakhouse is a beloved restaurant that provides patrons with quality food, focusing on red meat and grill dishes. The restaurant offers a Sunday buffet option for breakfast and lunch. Eat Out last reported the breakfast buffet as R87,99 per adult and R43,99 per child under 12. The lunch buffet is R159,99 per adult and R79,99 per child.
4. Jeera Restaurant
- Date of establishment: 2013
- Website
- Address: Suncoast Towers, 20 Battery Beach Road, Durban
- Contact: 031 314 7878
- Price: R295 per person
- Rating: 4/5 on Tripadvisor
At Suncoast Towers, Jeera is an Indian restaurant that offers flavourful traditional cuisine, including butter chicken, biryani, fish curry, papadum, salads, Indian bread, and tandoori. On Friday and Saturday nights, they provide an Indian-themed buffet for R295 per person.
3. Brasserie Restaurant
- Website
- Address: 149 OR Tambo Parade, Durban
- Contact: 031 337 3681
- Rating: 4.9/5 on Google reviews
Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of Durban's beachfront, Brasserie Restaurant provides a quality buffet in Durban using the freshest local ingredients. The establishment offers a delicious full English breakfast buffet menu and a buffet dinner on selected nights. The prices are not online but are available upon request.
2. The Little India Restaurant
- Website
- Address: 155 Musgrave Road, Musgrave, Berea, Durban
- Contact: 031 201 1121
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
The Little India Restaurant is a beloved Indian restaurant that offers traditional Indian cuisine at affordable prices. The buffet is only included for functions, and the price is available upon request for bookings, but it is highly rated.
1. Bamboo Sushi Lounge
- Date of establishment: 2009
- Website
- Address: 1/3 Chartwell Drive, Umhlanga, Durban
- Contact: 031 561 2705
- Price: R299 per person
- Rating: 4.3/5 on Google reviews
Once voted the best sushi bar in Durban, Bambo Sushi Lounge, located in Protea Mall, has the most delectable sushi and seafood at affordable prices and is considered one of the cheapest buffets in Durban regarding seafood. Enjoy their wide range of bottomless sushi at R299 per person.
The best buffet restaurants in Durban offer patrons outstanding cuisine. The buffet's price and the restaurant's décor also play a role. All the restaurants mentioned above have these positive qualities to offer, making for a memorable buffet experience.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on based on making decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
