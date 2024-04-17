Top 15 best buffet restaurants in Durban (updated for 2024)

Visit your local restaurant to enjoy a relaxing meal with loved ones. It offers delicious cuisine and a welcoming atmosphere. Buffet restaurants offer patrons incredible food while saving money where possible. What are the best buffet restaurants in Durban?

Buffet restaurants provide delicious food at affordable pricing. Photo: SeventyFour and Hinterhaus Productions (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Choosing a buffet option at a restaurant allows you to try a variety of tasty meals, allowing you to experience a variety of delectable dishes you otherwise may not have tried. Since a buffet option is a set price, you can also eat as much as you like without spending more than you budgeted, saving you money.

The price of a buffet is not the only factor patrons consider when choosing the best spot to eat. The top buffet restaurants in and around Durban provide high-quality meals and a unique atmosphere to top off the experience.

The best buffet restaurants in Durban

Since Durban is one of the country's biggest cities, it has many restaurants with delicious buffet options. What are some of the best buffet restaurants in Durban as of 2024?

Our rankings are based on a combination of objective and quantifiable criteria. These criteria may include data from reputable sources, including Eat Out, Tripadvisor, and Dining OUT. Official statistics, expert opinions, user feedback, and other relevant metrics are used.

Restaurant Address Billy G Hotels and Entertainment Suncoast Boulevard, OR Tambo Parade, Durban Blue Waters Hotel 175 Snell Parade, Marine Parade, Durban Lingela Restaurant 63 Snell Parade, North Beach, Durban Saffron Restaurant 329 Umhlanga Rocks Drive, Umhlanga Ridge, Durban Vigour & Verve Durban 63 Snell Parade, North Beach, Durban The Royal Grill 267 Anton Lembede Street, Durban Central, Durban The Ocean Terrace 2 Lighthouse Road, Umhlanga, Durban Fiamma Grill 63 Compensation Beach Road, Ballito, Dolphin Coast KuD'Ta 18 Boatmans Road, Wilson's Wharf, Durban The Sugar Club 1 Lighthouse Road, Umhlanga, Durban RJ's Famous Rib Steakhouse 295 Florida Road, Durban Jeera Restaurant Suncoast Towers, 20 Battery Beach Road, Durban Brasserie Restaurant 149 OR Tambo Parade, Durban The Little India Restaurant 155 Musgrave Road, Musgrave, Berea, Durban Bamboo Sushi Lounge 1/3 Chartwell Drive, Umhlanga, Durban

15. Billy G

The buffet at Billy G is R280 per person. Photo: Sandile Zulu and Lungelo Keisha Mathe on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Address: Hotels and Entertainment Suncoast Boulevard, OR Tambo Parade, Durban

Hotels and Entertainment Suncoast Boulevard, OR Tambo Parade, Durban Contact: 031 328 3456

031 328 3456 Price: R280 per person

R280 per person Rating: 3.9/5 on Google reviews

Suncoast is home to Billy G, a beloved buffet dining restaurant that caters to all tastebuds by offering casseroles, curries, seafood, pasta dishes, salads, vegetarian offerings, and desserts for R280 per person. You can go to Billy G without a booking, but patrons who book beforehand are assisted first. If there are no tables, you must wait until one is available.

14. Blue Waters Hotel

Blue Waters Hotel serves a buffet for 295 per person. Photo: Blue Waters Hotel on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Facebook

Address: 175 Snell Parade, Marine Parade, Durban

175 Snell Parade, Marine Parade, Durban Contact: 031 327 7000

031 327 7000 Price: R295 per person

R295 per person Rating: 4.2/5 on Google reviews

The Blue Waters Hotel's restaurant offers a highly rated buffet option, ideal for foodies who want to enjoy delectable cuisine. The buffet costs 295 per person, and you can make a staycation for the night and sleepover at the hotel.

13. Lingela Restaurant

Lingela Restaurant offers a delicious buffet menu. Photo: Phumelele Gold and Jeffrey Wong on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Address: 63 Snell Parade, North Beach, Durban

63 Snell Parade, North Beach, Durban Contact: 031 362 1300

031 362 1300 Price: R395 per person

R395 per person Rating: 4.6/5 on Dineplan

In Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani, Lingela Restaurant serves casseroles, Durban curries, biryani, tandoori oven specialities, and a quality carvery selection. It is also mentioned as having one of the best buffet breakfasts in Durban. The price for the Lingela buffet in Durban is R395 per person.

12. Saffron Restaurant

The Saffron Restaurant is located in Coastlands Umhlanga Hotel and Convention Centre. Photo: Coastlands Umhlanga Hotel and Convention Centre on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 2017

2017 Website

Facebook

Address: 329 Umhlanga Rocks Drive, Umhlanga Ridge, Durban

329 Umhlanga Rocks Drive, Umhlanga Ridge, Durban Contact: 031 514 6500

031 514 6500 Price: R295 per person

R295 per person Rating: 4.5/5 on Dining-OUT

The Saffron Restaurant is located in Coastlands Hotel and Resort and is often praised as one of the best buffet restaurants in Durban. It costs R295 per person and offers traditional Indian food and an à la carte menu for those seeking a specific dish.

11. Vigour & Verve Durban

Vigour & Verve is a modern, coffee bar-style restaurant on Durban's beachfront. Photo: Vigour & Verve on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Facebook

Address: 63 Snell Parade, North Beach, Durban

63 Snell Parade, North Beach, Durban Contact: 031 362 1300

031 362 1300 Rating: 4.3/5 on Google reviews

On the ground floor of Maharani Tower lays Vigour & Verve, a modern, coffee bar-style restaurant on Durban's beachfront that offers delicious cuisine with a view. The restaurant provides a comprehensive buffet breakfast, but the price is not listed online, so it is best to inquire before you go to avoid disappointment.

10. The Royal Grill

The Royal Grill offers quality cuisine amidst the laid-back environment of the glamorous hotel. Photo: The Royal Hotel Durban on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Facebook

Address: 267 Anton Lembede Street, Durban Central, Durban

267 Anton Lembede Street, Durban Central, Durban Contact: 031 333 6000

031 333 6000 Rating: 4.1/5 on Google reviews

Located within The Royal Hotel, The Royal Grill offers quality cuisine amidst the laid-back environment of the glamorous hotel. The restaurant offers a businessman's breakfast and buffet breakfast on selected days. However, it is advisable to contact the venue to confirm when the selected days are, and the prices are not listed online.

9. The Ocean Terrace

The Ocean Terrace is located in The Oyster Box Hotel. Photo: The Umhlanga on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Instagram Address: 2 Lighthouse Road, Umhlanga, Durban

2 Lighthouse Road, Umhlanga, Durban Contact: 031 514 5000

031 514 5000 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

The Oyster Box Hotel is home to the award-winning eatery, The Ocean Terrace, which focuses on carefully crafting high-quality with a focus on seafood dishes. The restaurant offers a delicious breakfast buffet daily but has not listed the price online. Reservations are necessary, so call the venue and book your spot while enquiring about the cost.

8. Fiamma Grill

Fiamma Grill offers an all-you-can-eat sushi option. Photo: Fiamma Grill on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 2017

2017 Website

Facebook and X (Twitter)

and Address: 63 Compensation Beach Road, Ballito, Dolphin Coast

63 Compensation Beach Road, Ballito, Dolphin Coast Contact: 032 946 1029

032 946 1029 Price: R175 per head

R175 per head Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Fiamma Grill is a well-loved Italian restaurant that offers high-quality cuisine at affordable prices. The last updated menu for Fiamma Grill in 2022 mentioned a total buffet station with hot and cold meal options at R175. Kids under five eat free of charge.

7. KuD'Ta

KuD'Ta provides delicious food for patrons to enjoy in a vibrant setting. Photo: KuD'Ta on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Facebook

Address: 18 Boatmans Road, Wilson's Wharf, Durban

18 Boatmans Road, Wilson's Wharf, Durban Contact: 031 301 1650

031 301 1650 Rating: 4.1/5 on Google reviews

Located within the Durban Harbour, KuD'Ta provides delicious food for patrons to enjoy in a vibrant setting. Doubling up as a bar, the restaurant is mentioned as having buffet options online but has not confirmed the price or details.

6. The Sugar Club

The eatery has a breakfast buffet, a Sunday buffet lunch, and a haute tea buffet on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Sandile Langazane and Mavi Maverick Maphumulo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Address: 1 Lighthouse Road, Umhlanga, Durban

1 Lighthouse Road, Umhlanga, Durban Contact: 031 561 2211

031 561 2211 Price: R255 per person (breakfast), R250 (Saturday high tea), and R295 per person (Sunday lunch)

R255 per person (breakfast), R250 (Saturday high tea), and R295 per person (Sunday lunch) Rating: 4.6/5 on Dineplan

The Sugar Club at Beverly Hills Hotel offers patrons outstanding dishes, delicious desserts, beloved buffets, and breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. Southern Sun states the eatery has a breakfast buffet, a Sunday buffet lunch, and a haute tea buffet on Saturday afternoon. According to Eat Out, the breakfast buffet is R255 per person, the Saturday high tea is R250 per person, and the Sunday lunch buffet is R285 per person.

5. RJ's Famous Rib Steakhouse

RJ's offers a Sunday buffet option for breakfast and lunch. Photo: RJ's on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Facebook

Address: 295 Florida Road, Durban

295 Florida Road, Durban Contact: 083 775 3957

083 775 3957 Price: R87,99 per person (breakfast) and R159,99 per person (lunch)

R87,99 per person (breakfast) and R159,99 per person (lunch) Rating: 4/5 on Tripadvisor

RJ's Famous Rib Steakhouse is a beloved restaurant that provides patrons with quality food, focusing on red meat and grill dishes. The restaurant offers a Sunday buffet option for breakfast and lunch. Eat Out last reported the breakfast buffet as R87,99 per adult and R43,99 per child under 12. The lunch buffet is R159,99 per adult and R79,99 per child.

4. Jeera Restaurant

Jeera is an Indian restaurant that offers an Indian-themed buffet for R295 per person. Photo: Cassie Vandayar and Seru Deoliveira on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 2013

2013 Website



Address: Suncoast Towers, 20 Battery Beach Road, Durban

Suncoast Towers, 20 Battery Beach Road, Durban Contact: 031 314 7878

031 314 7878 Price: R295 per person

R295 per person Rating: 4/5 on Tripadvisor

At Suncoast Towers, Jeera is an Indian restaurant that offers flavourful traditional cuisine, including butter chicken, biryani, fish curry, papadum, salads, Indian bread, and tandoori. On Friday and Saturday nights, they provide an Indian-themed buffet for R295 per person.

3. Brasserie Restaurant

Brasserie Restaurant offers a delicious full English breakfast buffet menu and a buffet dinner on selected nights. Photo: d3sign

Source: Getty Images

Website

Address: 149 OR Tambo Parade, Durban

149 OR Tambo Parade, Durban Contact: 031 337 3681

031 337 3681 Rating: 4.9/5 on Google reviews

Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of Durban's beachfront, Brasserie Restaurant provides a quality buffet in Durban using the freshest local ingredients. The establishment offers a delicious full English breakfast buffet menu and a buffet dinner on selected nights. The prices are not online but are available upon request.

2. The Little India Restaurant

The Little India Restaurant offers traditional Indian cuisine at affordable prices. Photo: The Little India Restaurant on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Facebook

Address: 155 Musgrave Road, Musgrave, Berea, Durban

155 Musgrave Road, Musgrave, Berea, Durban Contact: 031 201 1121

031 201 1121 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

The Little India Restaurant is a beloved Indian restaurant that offers traditional Indian cuisine at affordable prices. The buffet is only included for functions, and the price is available upon request for bookings, but it is highly rated.

1. Bamboo Sushi Lounge

Bambo Sushi Lounge has bottomless sushi at R299 per person. Photo: Bamboo Sushi Lounge on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 2009

2009 Website

Facebook

Address: 1/3 Chartwell Drive, Umhlanga, Durban

1/3 Chartwell Drive, Umhlanga, Durban Contact: 031 561 2705

031 561 2705 Price: R299 per person

R299 per person Rating: 4.3/5 on Google reviews

Once voted the best sushi bar in Durban, Bambo Sushi Lounge, located in Protea Mall, has the most delectable sushi and seafood at affordable prices and is considered one of the cheapest buffets in Durban regarding seafood. Enjoy their wide range of bottomless sushi at R299 per person.

The best buffet restaurants in Durban offer patrons outstanding cuisine. The buffet's price and the restaurant's décor also play a role. All the restaurants mentioned above have these positive qualities to offer, making for a memorable buffet experience.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on based on making decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: The richest DJs in South Africa and their net worths

South African DJs are among some of the most highly-rated musicians globally. Briefly.co.za revealed some of the country's top earners and their worths.

What are the top 18 richest DJs in South Africa? This article discusses each wealthy DJ and their net worth. Is your favourite artist on the list?

Source: Briefly News