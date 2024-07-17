A learner decided to be naughty and pull a hilarious sneezing prank on his teacher

The educator was smoothly going about her work when the pupil decided to sneeze close to her face

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how the new generation is putting teachers through it all

A pupil tried the sneezing prank on his teacher. Images: @yamnkelafusa0/ TikTok, @Laurence Dutton/ Getty Images

Teaching ama 2k is an extreme sport. A learner hilariously pulled a popular TikTok prank on his teacher.

In a video uploaded by @yamnkelafusa0, the teacher is sitting on top of a desk while the learners are standing in a queue for her to mark their school books. She was smoothly doing her work until she got to one pupil who pulled a joke on her.

The learner was visibly doubtful of the joke but he did it anyway. As the teacher was looking at his book, the pupil decided to sneeze close to her face and of course the educator's reaction was hilarious. The class was entertained by the sneezing prank on their teacher.

Pupil hilariously pulls prank on educator

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laughed at the sneezing prank on teacher

The video garnered over 690k views, with many online users laughing at the teacher's reaction to the joke.

@Cphiwe .H laughed:

" AMA 2k will kill us shame."

@Sethu❤️. said:

"It’s the background laughter that could escalate the situationlapho u can’t even tell her it was a prank cuz yerr. kids of nowadays mara ❤️Halla BHS❤️."

@NtandoMaSishi felt envious:

"Yooh I miss high school."

@Candy.P was entertained:

"Lol."

@lihleeee shared:

"Oh, that was my favourite teacher in high school ."

@Mihle Reve asked:

'Hayibo nimenzani uMiss Vumenjani?" (What are you doing to Miss Vumenjani?)

@Tallstuff‍♀️ wrote:

"Yheyhii that’s my aunt wena ."

