We all know how unhinged the 200s kids are, especially on social media

This time, a pupil was recorded mocking his favourite teacher’s unique walk and dusted the internet

The teacher is seen amused by the pupil’s tactics and laughed at the silly behaviour

A pupil defeated the internet when he mocked his favourite teacher’s unique walk.

Ama 2K shared a hilarious clip where a pupil mocked his easy-going teacher's walk. Image: @moloi126

Source: TikTok

The duo walked sideways as though they were doing a TikTok dance challenge down the school passage.

Teachers are the fun parents

A funny TikTok video has been making it’s rounds and defeating many Mzansi peeps. The clip posted by Thuli Moloi showed a pupil mocking his teacher’s elderly walk.

The learner does the walk so accurately that it defeats anyone who watches the clip. The pupil went as far as stuffing his abdomen area with foreign materials to better resemble the teacher’s thick physique.

Watch the video below:

School is the best place to be

The learners in the video are seen having the best time teasing the old man and the teacher's sweet response was priceless. It is easy to determine why the teacher is everyone’s favourite as he loves a good time.

Many netizens wished that they were attendees of the school instead:

@pharasee loves how easy-going the teacher is:

"The teacher must be kind and approachable."

@HLALITHWA 2

" I love that he is not offended at all, he knows how to take a joke."

@kissinja kiswizi realised something beautiful:

"Teachers are the real parents to our kids."

@Kgosi could not deal with the silliness:

"Nah ama2000 are something else."

