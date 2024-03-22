A student took to TikTok to showcase the prettiest teachers in his school, and South Africans are tipping over the clip

The video of the pupil gained massive attraction on social media as it gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Mzansi rushed to the comments section with excitement as they gushed over the female teachers

This generation has the best set of teachers, without a doubt! In a video making rounds on the internet, a pupil unveiled the prettiest women in his school, and Mzansi was in awe of how beautiful the ladies were.

A student unveiled the prettiest female teachers in his school in a TikTok video. Image

Source: TikTok

Students showcase the prettiest teachers in their school

The footage shared by @tweaked_out7 on TikTok shows a student shaking hands with each teacher he came across, and they were impressed by his gesture. The video generated over 755K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on the platform.

@tweaked_out7 captioned his TikTok post saying:

"Dapping up the prettiest in our school."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the clip

The video entertained many people as they flooded the comments section of the student, saying:

Introvertkid poked fun at her teachers, saying:

"This is so unfair; the teachers at my school all look like Mrs Puff."

Micah Retief added:

"The teachers who weren't part of the video watching, like."

Bhut Maswidi asked:

"Are these really teachers?."

Scorpio13 wrote:

"The ones who didn't get dapped watching this."

Arak ZA commented:

"We are out there grooving with people, teachers."

User simply said:

" Wow, the second one."

SA School teacher and learners kill the viral moves in TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that an educator and her learners transformed their classroom into a dance floor.

They participated in the Tshwala Bami dance challenge and flawlessly executed the routine. They grooved to the beats of the hit amapiano song, with the teacher in the middle. The choreographed dance video on the TikTok account @auntychiii showed their synchronised moves. The footage was a hit among South Africans and got thousands of views, likes, and shares. As the video made its rounds on the platform, netizens showered the vibey group with praise.

Source: Briefly News