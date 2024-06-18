Footage of an uncle ruining a child's cake has gone viral on social media, leaving people in laughter

The TikTok clip captivated the attention of netizens, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Online users were amused by the man's antics as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes

One man was a party pooper after he ruined a cake for a little boy, and the video went viral online, leaving peeps in laughter.

A man ruined a toddler's birthday cake in a TikTok video. Image: @katlego338/ TikTok and Nick Dolding/ Getty Images

Uncle ruins toddler's birthday cake

The footage shared by @katlego338 on the video platform amused many online users. In the clip, the uncle, who appeared to be the MC at the kiddies' party, ruined the little boy's cake. In the video, he is standing with a microphone in his hand. He then leans on the wall, which results in him falling off.

While the guy fell off, so did the cake. The man's antics amused online users, leaving them in laughter. The video gathered many views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

SA is in stitches over the man's antics

The gentleman's antics entertained many online users as they flocked to the comments section to poke fun at the man while others cracked jokes.

Kellyvalmuch297 shared:

"Not that guy holding the cake like that at the end."

SasaMbambo added:

"The ending is making things worse the way he’s holding the cake."

Dominque wrote:

"The camera lady is stronger than me. Shame, I would’ve been lying on the floor."

Joy Letsoalo151 was amused:

"lmao, the best video I have ever seen. I literally screamed."

Masego commented:

"I had to pause the video to laugh and re-watch the video to laugh even harder."

