Gauteng Social Development MEC Faith Mazibuko met learners at their level before addressing them

The woman danced and sang the upbeat music, leaving the pupils entertained as they joined the dance

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving how Mazibuko works with the youngsters

Faith Mazibuko adorably danced with pupils. Images: @fluitfluitmystoriesuit_/ TikTok, @Gallo Images/ Getty Images

A video showing the Social Development MEC Faith Mazibuko getting her groove on has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @fluitfluitmystoriesuit_, the MEC was addressing learners in Johannesburg. A popular upbeat song Sgudi Snyc by De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef, and Eemoh played.

The elderly woman did not let the song play without her dancing. She danced and sang it word for word. One could tell that the bop was Mazibukos favourites. The pupils were entertained as they also danced to the song.

Faith Mazibuko gives off high-energy

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love Mazibuko's vibes

The video gained over 159k likes, with many online users stanning the energy and applauding Mazibuko's approach to youngsters.

@Siyabonga Mazibuko loved:

"The way I love Faith Mazibuko 🥰🥰😂😂😂."

@Mathari wondered:

"Wooooow, What if South Africa is heaven mara❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@Mmakgosi_Chaane-Pule commended:

"When you work with learners you need to meet them at their level. They will then listen to understand."

@Charles Jr😎 pointed:

"She knows the song and has some moves☺️."

@Barack was entertained:

"It’s shows that she the right person for the Department 🙏, don’t lose sight MAMA."

@ThabsRjay shared:

"My favorite MEC so energetic."

@gomzickles expressed:

"This made me so happy 😂."

@Hatse commented:

"This side it’s Gayton, this side it’s Faith, no man this new group😍😍🤣🤣."

@phukilekala said:

"Happiness is not bought and knows no age🥵🥵🥵🥵🥰🥰🥰🥰."

70 year old gogo dances to the nines

In another story, Briefly News reported about a younger-looking 70-year-old gogo who showed off dance moves.

Trutonia Oliphant, who uses the handle @trutoniaoliphant on TikTok, shared a clip of her gran walking into her 70th birthday party on the app. The stylish guest of honour danced at the door before entering the room filled with friends and family, showing her excitement.

