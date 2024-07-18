A woman shared a video of her 70-year-old grandmother entering a room at her birthday party

The energetic gogo danced her way around the decorated space while she greeted her party guests

The younger-looking granny had many social media users stunned, and they headed for the comment section to shower her with compliments

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens shared their delight after seeing a gogo's youthful energy at her birthday party. Images: @trutoniaoliphant

Source: TikTok

A grandmother left many online users in awe after she showed off her youthfulness.

Trutonia Oliphant, who uses the handle @trutoniaoliphant on TikTok, shared a clip of her gran walking into her 70th birthday party on the app. The stylish guest of honour danced at the door before entering the room filled with friends and family, showing her excitement.

Showered with confetti, the gogo, who appears to be from Koffiefontein in the Free State, continued to dance as she made her way around the room.

Trutonia wrote in her caption:

"Look, your grandmother can never. Literally how my 70-year-old grandmother walked into her party. I am forever grateful for your life, Mama."

Watch the vibrant video below:

Netizens react to vibey gogo

The viral video sent thousands of social media users to the comment section to express their amazement at the youthful grandmother's appearance and energy.

@alicemoyo373 was surprised and asked the granddaughter:

"What's her secret?"

Trutonia responded that her grandmother had said she had gotten lucky in the genetics department.

@cecenk273 also spoke about the woman's appearance:

"Talk about good genes. She's so beautiful."

@dominic_0082 wrote in the comments:

"That's how you embrace life! Stay blessed, Mama."

@mathabo229 complimented the birthday girl, saying:

"Ageing gracefully. She definitely doesn't look that age."

@inajatmlp1x laughed and said:

"Let me go straight to the gym."

@mmamorudi told the online community:

"Beautiful. When I grow up, I want to be like her."

Young man dances with 97-year-old grandmother

Briefly News reported a related story about a grandson and his 97-year-old granny showing off their dance moves online.

The gent, who goes by the TikTok handle @justmaydo, and his gogo broke it down on the dance floor to a hip-hop song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News