“Abashwe”: Elderly Man Grooves to Amapiano, Captivates TikTok With His Dance Moves
- An elderly man shook the internet after he showed off his slick dance moves at a concert
- The gentleman danced to Amapiano and one has to admit that he might have outdone most of the young people
- The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the guy's high-level energy and some feeling envious
An elderly man flexed his smooth dance moves. The man danced to the modern upbeat music.
In a video he uploaded on TikTok, @israelmoagi can be seen at a stadium where there was a concert. Amapiano was playing in the background. The elderly man didn't let the opportunity pass by, he was carried away by the upbeat music and showed off his dance moves.
The man was wearing comfortable clothes and shoes. He flexed his moves and one could tell that back when he was younger he surely beat his peers when it came to the dancing floor and sure beat them even in his older age.
Older man shows off dance moves
Netizens show love for the man's slick moves
The video garnered over 100k views, with many online users loving the man's energy. Some were inspired to be like him when they got older.
@James Jim lamola stanned:
"Heyi wena silver fox the only fox that matters."
@Sello was entertained:
"He was like this even in class back in 1960."
@Black bird loved:
"My fav uncle."
@Bunnylucion8 wondered:
"Why Amapantsula they don’t age,full of energy and always clean no matter rich or poor?"
@Taekere felt envious:
"He's better than me."
@user3988348397230 said:
"Nothing new here, he's even active than this at night before and after midnight ."
White man flexes dance moves
In another story, Briefly News reported about a white uncle who entertained Mzansi after he danced his heart out at groove.
In the clip uploaded by @poppyscresta, people are seen in the groove doing what people do - having a good time. However, it was one man that grabbed attention. The white guy took the stage by storm, dancing to the upbeat music in the club. Many online users laughed at the man and some felt envious of his vibey energy.
