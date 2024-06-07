One old man took over the club and unveiled his impressive dance moves in a clip making rounds online

The footage showed the gent having a good time, and the clip gathered many views, likes and comments

The gentleman's hilarious moves amused the online community as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes

A man in Mzansi set social media ablaze with his fire moves that amused many people online and the clip went viral.

A man showed off his impressive dance moves in a TikTok video. Image: @vinobester19

Indian uncle dancing in the club

One gent was playing about having a good time at the groove. The man not only showed up but showed off hugely. In the footage shared by @vinobester19 on the video platform, one can see the gent in the club busting off some impressive dance moves.

The video grabbed many's attention and became a hit on TikTok, garnering over 694K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the man break it down on the dance floor below:

SA is in stitches over the man's dance moves

The clip of the gent dancing amused many online users on the internet as they flocked to the comments section with laughter while others poked fun at the man, saying:

Queen Nicky shared:

"Eight years ago, I danced at Hanover Street, and I danced with him every weekend, and he's still there, lol."

DON_2.0 added:

"This man got more game than some of the youngsters."

Nirvasha Moodley expressed:

"This is how life should be! enjoy yourself, good man!"

Tazz Orrie commented:

"That uncle is a whole vibe."

Caramelvodka simply said:

"He’s a vibe."

