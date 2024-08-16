A Pretoria young woman was not about to have a bad day because of a white beanie that fell on the dust

The hun picked the hat up and decided to use her creative mind and turn the situation into a fashion moment

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing love for the girl's way of thinking

A Pretoria woman turned a mishap into a fashion statement. Images: @_ubu.

A Pretoria young woman was not about to let her day be ruined by a white beanie that fell on the ground.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @_ubu._, the young lady decided to take the soil and rub it off the beanie, making it look stylish rather than cancel whatever plans she had with it.

The fashionista was with a friend when the whole ordeal went down. Like a true friend, the gent hyped the hun, saying that there might be a fashion week coming in Pretoria because his friend is doing the most - lol.

Hun turns disaster into a beautiful fashion moment

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users love the woman's style of thinking

The video gained over 9k likes, with many online users loving the young woman's genius idea.

@J commended:

"Now this? this is fashion."

@Justy_C_Rsa complimented:

"She’s genius ✌️🥺."

@Marjani | CREATOR. loved:

"I love our generation sm😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️."

@Zamanguni Xaba shared:

"I would have cried then gave up😭😭🤞🏽."

@humanbeing45366 stanned:

"I'm afraid she's iconic 😭😭."

@Thabie_mogale admired:

"So demure, and mindful."

@💖A💖 asked:

"Can I see the end."

@luyandankomo03 was impressed:

"Women 🤞🏽 plan."

@🥷🏽 loved:

"Creative iwl 😭."

@Bree wrote:

"Women in stem😭."

@Jackson𖣂 expressed:

"Love creatives."

@Thando shared:

"Couture."

@Elvis M commented:

"She's that GIRL ok 😂❤️."

@🎀❤️♓️ said:

"Intombazane i plan 😹🥺❤️." (A girl with a plan)

