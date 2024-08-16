A naughty woman was not about to leave her papsak at home and pay for expensive restaurant alcohol

The hun who sneaked in her booze at an upscale restaurant was captured pouring it into a glass

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A lady sneaked her wine into a high-end restaurant. Images: @thabisonkuna20/ TikTok, @Thabiso Nkuna/ Facebook

Source: UGC

A video of a woman who sneaked her wine at a restaurant has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @thabisonkuna20, the hun is dressed to the nines, face beat to the gods. She was out with her friends. However, being the risk-taker that she is, she sneaked her own wine into the restaurant.

The lady is seen taking out the wine in silver plastic, secretly pouring it into her glass. This was a mission because she had to make sure that the restaurant staff didn't catch her in the act because what she was doing was not allowed.

Hun brings her wine to an upscale eatery

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens stan the naughty woman

The video gained over 26k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@misnols laughed:

"Thabiso for President 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣❤."

@AnzaniMakwarela said:

"Thabiso must be my bridesmaid on my wedding."

@L O K O shared:

"Not demure."

@Yolo_J expressed:

"Thabiso all that anxiety, just order grapetiser and enjoy the moment, you'll have your papsak at home."

@Hope Mapola could relate:

"She is like me xem 😂😂😂♥♥ I love you Thabiso."

@Leigh&BabyGinger joked:

"We already know what kinda auntie she will be emcimbini🤣🤣ilove her please 😂😂."

@Thabile khumalo wrote:

"Not demure not mindful this one 😂😂😂."

@Lá tile 🎀 commented:

"It's how all the other girls are just minding their own business 😭…"

@Natasha said:

"😂😂😂😂 I have to try this 🙈."

Man makes weird alcohol mix before going out to party

In another story, Briefly News reported about a gentleman who made a wine-yoghurt mix before heading to groove.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @tsako_klipgat, was seen sitting in the comfort of his home. In front of him, he had a Tupperware bowl, five six-packs of Classic yoghurts, a Roberson wine, and a Rain Dance wine. He mixed them and headed to groove.

Source: Briefly News