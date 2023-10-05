Woman Caught Adding Alcohol to Cocktail Drink at Restaurant in Funny TikTok Video, Mzansi Amused
- A Mzansi woman is caught on camera adding extra alcohol to her cocktail at a restaurant known for its mild cocktails
- The video shows the woman sneaking a few more drops of alcohol from a bottle in her handbag into her drink
- South Africans reacted to the video with humour, many of them admitting to doing the same thing
A Mzansi woman had netizens in stitches when she decided to add a little something stronger to her cocktail at a restaurant.
Mzansi woman caught adding alcohol to Spur cocktail in viral video
A video shows her sneaking a few more drops of alcohol from a bottle in her handbag into her drink at Spur.
There is no standard alcohol content for cocktails. Some cocktails, such as a Martini or a Negroni, are known for being strong, while others, such as a Piña Colada or a Margarita, can be made with less alcohol.
The alcohol content of a cocktail will vary depending on the ingredients used and the proportions in which they are mixed.
Baby girl clearly needed more of a kick in her bev and wasted no time to improvise quickly.
Watch the funny video below:
South Africans react to the woman's drink mixology with humour
Netizens were amused by how the woman resorted to mixing her drink in a sneaky manner in the restaurant.
Artchild Afriiika replied:
"Ngempela kodwa I feel that Spur uyawarobha vele amacocktails."
MaMtimande commented:
"Sesizobanjwa sonke banje bengithi yimi nabangani bami esiyenzayo."
Slender replied:
"I'm also doing this ."
user6609687992466 commented:
"Sistas, you are the whole mood ."
vusimasina1 wrote:
"Can I be your friend, cos" I see me in you" ."
Precias thembeka Mon wrote:
"Because vele they don't put enough ."
happy responded:
"You have passed your exam excellent ."
philikhanyile350 replied:
"Sinezinkinga bo, abasiyeke Good girl!"
Mzansi woman quits alcohol and pour Savanna cider down drain
In another article, Briefly News reported that a South African woman has decided to turn over a new leaf by quitting alcohol.
A video posted on TikTok by @nyameka_vakele shows her pouring a bottle of Savanna cider down the drain.
In the footage, she declares that she rejects the alcoholic drink and will no longer allow it to dictate her life.
