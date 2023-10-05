A Mzansi woman is caught on camera adding extra alcohol to her cocktail at a restaurant known for its mild cocktails

The video shows the woman sneaking a few more drops of alcohol from a bottle in her handbag into her drink

South Africans reacted to the video with humour, many of them admitting to doing the same thing

A Mzansi woman had netizens in stitches when she decided to add a little something stronger to her cocktail at a restaurant.

A video shows a woman adding alcohol to a Spur cocktail. Image: @mikylanhlanhla/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mzansi woman caught adding alcohol to Spur cocktail in viral video

A video shows her sneaking a few more drops of alcohol from a bottle in her handbag into her drink at Spur.

There is no standard alcohol content for cocktails. Some cocktails, such as a Martini or a Negroni, are known for being strong, while others, such as a Piña Colada or a Margarita, can be made with less alcohol.

The alcohol content of a cocktail will vary depending on the ingredients used and the proportions in which they are mixed.

Baby girl clearly needed more of a kick in her bev and wasted no time to improvise quickly.

Watch the funny video below:

South Africans react to the woman's drink mixology with humour

Netizens were amused by how the woman resorted to mixing her drink in a sneaky manner in the restaurant.

Artchild Afriiika replied:

"Ngempela kodwa I feel that Spur uyawarobha vele amacocktails."

MaMtimande commented:

"Sesizobanjwa sonke banje bengithi yimi nabangani bami esiyenzayo."

Slender replied:

"I'm also doing this ."

user6609687992466 commented:

"Sistas, you are the whole mood ."

vusimasina1 wrote:

"Can I be your friend, cos" I see me in you" ."

Precias thembeka Mon wrote:

"Because vele they don't put enough ."

happy responded:

"You have passed your exam excellent ."

philikhanyile350 replied:

"Sinezinkinga bo, abasiyeke Good girl!"

Mzansi woman quits alcohol and pour Savanna cider down drain

In another article, Briefly News reported that a South African woman has decided to turn over a new leaf by quitting alcohol.

A video posted on TikTok by @nyameka_vakele shows her pouring a bottle of Savanna cider down the drain.

In the footage, she declares that she rejects the alcoholic drink and will no longer allow it to dictate her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News