A braider from Polokwane shared how much she made on one of her busiest weeks in December

The woman braided charged between R400 to R800, depending on the braiding style

She made a whooping R7, 100 in one week, and Mzansi reacted with surprise to the revelation

A braider made R7,100 in one of her busiest weeks in December. Images: @materialgwor1161

Source: TikTok

A braider in Polokwane shared how much she made in one week in December.

@materialgworll61 shared a video of people she braided in one week. She also shared the prices each one had to pay.

The braids ranged from R400 to R800. At the end of that week, she made a whooping R7, 100.

She disclaimed that the prices included the hairpieces.

"My busiest week everall these prices include hairpiece."

See one of the braider's busiest week

Braiding has become the most wanted hairstyle in the country. Salons and braiders seem to have taken advantage of that. In some instances, netizens have trolled braiders and salons for their braiding prices, calling them out for unfairly taking advantage of the fact that braids are in demand.

TikTokkers were surprised by how much the woman made

The TikTok video got over 7,000 likes, with many online users astonished at how much she made and some applauding her amazing braiding skills.

@nondumisomkhwebane said:

"I wish I could do this for a living mara I’m too slow, people would get upset."

@Rendy shared:

"You’re clearly winning. You should save money and open your own saloon."

@ricky_the_rizzler commented:

"gurll, braids are this affordable,kante my stylist is robbing me mos "

@BIG Dzaddy V wrote:

"Nearly 10k a week gurl, I a you in my life want that BA (boyfriend allowance) text me nkosi"

@Jace_Beth said:

"Hardworking queen "

@k.hulii shared:

"Teww good "

@Ladasha Jagjiban commented:

"Clean "

@capricornbby3 said:

"No way I need to charge the girlies more "

Source: Briefly News