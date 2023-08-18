A stunning South African lady finally tried American braiders, and she did not have a good experience

The lady wanted French curl braids but ended up with the wrong style that looked like medium-sized box braids

Many people were interested in hearing the young lady rant about her American hairstylist experience

One young lady from South Africa had a bad experience trying to get her hair braided. The creator made a TikTok video complaining about the service she received.

A TikTok video shows a South African woman in America complaining about the braids she got while overseas. Image

Source: TikTok

The woman's horror braiding story received thousands of likes. Most people could not believe how much she paid for the style she got.

South African lady upset over American braider

@khahliso.amahle posted that she regretted getting her braids done in America. The young lady explained that she paid hundreds of dollars to get a trendy hairstyle.

In the video, Amahle says she wanted French curl braids, named style of the summer by Vogue, but she got normal braids with curls at the end. She said in another video:

"I paid more than a coach bag, more than a prada bucket hat."

The hair braider also gave her a medium size braids, but she wanted smaller ones.

Online users floored by American braider's work

People left hundreds of comments on the lady's video as they shared their two cents about her experience. Most netizens agreed that no hairstylist should be proud of what they did on this client's head.

aeriize said:

"No ways I wouldn't have paid."

kanyokoman wrote:

"Excuse me! I’d stand up and leave."

Sedi Seds commented:

"I would cry. My voice would shake."

unser4035522462 was sympathetic:

"Different type of pain…sorry that is happened to you."

Kgosi added:

"I relate as a man who got a bad taper fade haircut once at a barbershop, even after showing the barber the picture five times."

Hair salon visits go askew

Many people like to document the moments when they have bad hairdresser experiences. One woman left the salon with the opposite of the haircut she wanted.

American lady pays over R1 300 for braids in Cpt, SA think she got scammed

Briefly News previously reported that an American woman in South Africa got a local braiding experience. The visitor in South Africa went viral after showing people how much she paid.

The video of the woman received over 4 000 likes. People commented that she could've gotten a better deal elsewhere after seeing what she paid.

@umm...chileanywayss made content getting her hair done in South Africa, and the lady spent from America spent $90, which was a good deal to her. In rands, the lady was charged R1 500 for long knotless braids in a video which garnered her video 70 000 views.

