Mzansi nurse Thendo swapped city comforts for a matchbox-sized rural room in Limpopo

Despite the compact accommodation, lack of rent, electricity bills, and even loadshedding made it "a win" in her eyes

Her viral TikTok post showcased her tiny haven and infectious optimism, inspiring Mzansi viewers

A nurse is grateful for her small accommodation courtesy of the Department of Health. Image: @thendo_manavhela/TikTok, cunfek/GettyImages

A Mzansi nurse traded the comforts of the city for a matchbox-sized room in a rural area in Limpopo.

Nurse looks at the bright side of small home

In a TikTok post, Thendo Manavhela (@thendo_manavhela) shared a video of how she was placed in a rural area by the Department of Health for a work opportunity.

The TikTok post showcased her tiny room, which has a bed, closet, a small decorated side table, a work desk and an air cooler. However, the lack of rent, electricity bills, and even loadshedding woes painted a different picture, making the tiny abode, which was far away from home, worth it.

"A win is a win," Thendo declared, her infectious optimism making the cramped space seem like a cosy haven in the grand scheme of things.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to nurse's abode

Mzansi netizens were impressed by her space. Others advised her to save money while most of her expenses were taken care of.

inathimpendulo wrote:

"Can you please plug where did you got that portable aircon and how much was is it?"

sistabkthevillagelady said:

"They placed u where help.is most needed. that is an honour."

Dimakatso Idah commented:

"That's me ko Zeerust that place depresses me."

KeaMighty responded:

"Save save save, when you change to urban then you will have mula ."

Liphadzi Muano replied:

"With her savings, she can buy you a Rolls-Royce ."

Mothekgi Mphahlele commented:

"I have the same fan, and I didn't even know that you can pour water in it."

Thibos replied:

"Please buy me a Quantum?"

20-year-old lady transforms 1-room into a home

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that despite having limited resources, a young South African woman has inspired many people with her creativity and determination to turn her small one-room house into a cosy home.

The 20-year-old woman, who goes by the name of Naomi Page on social media, shared photos of her one-room transformation on the Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook page.

Source: Briefly News