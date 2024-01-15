Mzansi Nurse Embraces Rural Life in All Expenses Paid Limpopo Accommodation in TikTok Video
- Mzansi nurse Thendo swapped city comforts for a matchbox-sized rural room in Limpopo
- Despite the compact accommodation, lack of rent, electricity bills, and even loadshedding made it "a win" in her eyes
- Her viral TikTok post showcased her tiny haven and infectious optimism, inspiring Mzansi viewers
A Mzansi nurse traded the comforts of the city for a matchbox-sized room in a rural area in Limpopo.
Nurse looks at the bright side of small home
In a TikTok post, Thendo Manavhela (@thendo_manavhela) shared a video of how she was placed in a rural area by the Department of Health for a work opportunity.
The TikTok post showcased her tiny room, which has a bed, closet, a small decorated side table, a work desk and an air cooler. However, the lack of rent, electricity bills, and even loadshedding woes painted a different picture, making the tiny abode, which was far away from home, worth it.
"A win is a win," Thendo declared, her infectious optimism making the cramped space seem like a cosy haven in the grand scheme of things.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to nurse's abode
Mzansi netizens were impressed by her space. Others advised her to save money while most of her expenses were taken care of.
inathimpendulo wrote:
"Can you please plug where did you got that portable aircon and how much was is it?"
sistabkthevillagelady said:
"They placed u where help.is most needed. that is an honour."
Dimakatso Idah commented:
"That's me ko Zeerust that place depresses me."
KeaMighty responded:
"Save save save, when you change to urban then you will have mula ."
Liphadzi Muano replied:
"With her savings, she can buy you a Rolls-Royce ."
Mothekgi Mphahlele commented:
"I have the same fan, and I didn't even know that you can pour water in it."
Thibos replied:
"Please buy me a Quantum?"
20-year-old lady transforms 1-room into a home
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that despite having limited resources, a young South African woman has inspired many people with her creativity and determination to turn her small one-room house into a cosy home.
The 20-year-old woman, who goes by the name of Naomi Page on social media, shared photos of her one-room transformation on the Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook page.
