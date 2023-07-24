TikTokkers slammed a salon in the heart of Johannesburg after it revealed steep prices for some of its hairstyles

Some of the styles went above R2000 while the most expensive was almost R4000, and this price excluded add-ons

South Africans felt like the prices were unrealistic and thought that the salon was gunning for high-end clients

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A salon came under fire for prices that netizens believed were unreasonable. Image: @official.psalm91

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg salon was thoroughly roasted on social media for their very expensive hairstyles ranging between R1500 and R3500.

The salon was taken apart by South Africans who felt that perhaps they were not the shop's target market.

Johannesburg Salon trashed by TikTok for unreasonable prices

The shop, @official.psalm91, is located near Bree Street in Joburg and offers cosmetic services like hairstyles, braids and nails. They posted a collection of their hairstyles and showed their prices. The prices ranged from R1500, R2200 to the most expensive one being R3500.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The women in the video looked terrific as they flaunted their different hairstyles and how fantastic they looked in their new looks. One thing that makes a woman feel beautiful is having a beautiful hairdo, which is known to boost a woman's confidence.

To catch a glimpse of the prices, watch the video here:

Salon gets a tongue-lashing from TikTokkers for being too expensive

The women On TikTok, however, felt that the prices were a little too steep for their pockets.

Nonhlanhla Ximba asked:

"Rands or Naira?"

Onkokeditse commented:

"Clearly, I'm not in the target market."

Yaseka was shaken.

"With your prices, I can do my hair and buy a new pair of sneakers."

Kundile added:

"Someone is doing their hair with my salary."

Mnqobi Zamisa remarked:

"I was told the second one is R2500 excluding beads and highlights."

Woman's back-to-school hairstyle flops a day before returning to school

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman cried after her new hairstyle flopped a day before returning to school.

The young woman shared a video of what she was expecting versus what she got when she went to the salon.

Even though she didn't like it, netizens comforted her and told her it looked good.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News