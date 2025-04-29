A local doctor who opened up about her abusive marriage was shocked to see that her story made international news

The mother of three shared a video on TikTok showing off the article and reading it sentence-by-sentence, impressed by how well it was written

Social media users rushed to the comment section to discuss the article further, while others advised her to monetise her story

A popular doctor was shocked to see an article about her from an international news platform. Image: @dr_celiwe

A few weeks ago, Mzansi got to learn about Dr Celiwe Ndaba's story and how she was financially exploited by her estranged husband, who kept demanding that she finance her lifestyle.

The doctor's story spread like wildfire, reaching international news platforms, and on her TikTok account @dr_celiwe, she read an article by BBC written about her.

DR Celiwe's story reaches BBC News

The clip starts with the doctor facing her camera towards an article from the BBC with her picture in it, and the title about financial abuse, referring to her story about buying her estranged husband an expensive vehicle. She shares that she was contacted by someone abroad who saw her BBC article and alerted her. Still in disbelief, she asked others to try Googling either her name or "financial abuse", saying her name would pop up.

She further went into the article, which detailed her story step-by-step, highlighting the financial abuse that many women suffer in silence. As she continued reading the well-written article, with experts such as legal experts, a university lecturer, a study from UNISA and others, she acknowledged its truth, impressed by the journalist's research. When she finished reading her article, Dr Celiwe still wondered whether it was real or not.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the article

Social media users flooded the comment section, shocked to see the BBC article. Many said her story was internationally worthy, as many people were going through similar issues but were unable to speak out. Some praised her courage to speak out, and others jokingly asked her to sell her story to Tyler Perry for a movie spin-off.

A local doctor read out an international story about her for her followers. Image: @dr_celiwe

User @Andy_X said:

"This is such a beautiful article, you have made a great mark not just in SA but globally. Uyi big deal Dr Celi ❤️."

User @Manondolove commented:

"Your story is going to be a case study 😂😂."

Use @Mmangaliso Khumalo Nkosi shared:

"But you were supposed to be involved in this article's consent if they are wrong for doing it without you, plus you deserve the coin for it. It’s your story they're making money out of your life journey 😭."

User @hokozanizikode added:

"Print it and save it, you made history."

User @Lulu🇿🇦 shared:

"A perfect article 👌👌👌👌fly high angel. You did that, sana. You saved and healed a lot of women through this story, baba❤."

User @Corporate Theps 🇿🇦 said:

"Your story is a story of millions who don’t have the courage to speak, or stand up for themselves, etla feta (it will pass)."

