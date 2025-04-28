“I Need Help To Rescue Me and My Children”: SA Woman in Netherlands Desperate To Come Back Home
- A woman stuck in the Netherlands has made a heartbreaking plea on TikTok, asking for help to escape what she describes as an "unhealthy and unsafe environment" with her ex-partner
- The distressed mother claims her British ex has put a travel ban on her, preventing her from returning to South Africa with her children, despite not having joint custody
- The emotional video has touched many South Africans who offered help and advice, while some shared they've been through similar situations abroad
A South African mother has taken to TikTok to make a desperate plea for help to return to her home country with her children after being trapped in the Netherlands.
Content creator @dead_end_jenn shared a heartbreaking video at the end of April, where she appears visibly distressed, speaking in hushed tones and holding back tears. In the clip, she explains her situation, saying she needs to escape an unhealthy living arrangement with her ex-partner.
"I'm totally lost for words. I need your help, anyone in the world. I need your help to come and rescue my children and me from this unhealthy and unsafe environment that we are living in," she whispers in the video.
The mother claims she's been trying to leave for some time but has hit roadblocks at every turn. Her British ex-partner has obtained a travel ban preventing her from leaving the Netherlands with their children, despite him not having joint custody. In a follow-up video, she clarified that neither she nor her ex are Dutch citizens. She's South African and he's British.
The desperate mother shared that she's been dealing with this situation for nearly five years and only turned to social media as a last resort after exhausting all other options, including contacting various organisations and institutions.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
The woman's struggle with legal barriers
In her follow-up video, the South African mother explained her frustration with the legal system, saying she feels it has failed her and her children. She expressed shock at the travel ban, which she sees as an infringement on her right to freedom of movement.
For now, she and her children remain in the Netherlands, hoping for a solution that will allow them to return to South Africa, where they have family, friends, and a support system waiting for them.
Netizens offer support and advice
The emotional plea touched many TikTok users who flooded the comments section with offers of help and advice:
@BERDINE 🇳🇱 offered immediate assistance:
"Woman, where are you?! Please call the police, or the embassy. Can I help with anything?"
@Nthaza confirmed the video's reach:
"Are you South African? This has reached South Africa btw. Hope you get help from the embassy."
@A🦋 expressed disbelief and support:
"She's drained": Cwecwe's mom thanks UK man for launching GoFundMe campaign for her family, SA moved
"Surely the South African embassy can do something, there's no way. You need to come home 😭😭🇿🇦🇿🇦"
@Belinder shared a concerning observation:
"Finally, someone is speaking out. Many women from abroad are suffering in the Netherlands at the hands of their Dutch husbands, and they can't leave. It's an open secret, and it's truly sad."
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za