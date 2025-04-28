A woman stuck in the Netherlands has made a heartbreaking plea on TikTok, asking for help to escape what she describes as an "unhealthy and unsafe environment" with her ex-partner

The distressed mother claims her British ex has put a travel ban on her, preventing her from returning to South Africa with her children, despite not having joint custody

The emotional video has touched many South Africans who offered help and advice, while some shared they've been through similar situations abroad

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman living in the Netherlands shared a video, asking people to please help her get back home to SA. Images: @dead_end_jenn

Source: TikTok

A South African mother has taken to TikTok to make a desperate plea for help to return to her home country with her children after being trapped in the Netherlands.

Content creator @dead_end_jenn shared a heartbreaking video at the end of April, where she appears visibly distressed, speaking in hushed tones and holding back tears. In the clip, she explains her situation, saying she needs to escape an unhealthy living arrangement with her ex-partner.

"I'm totally lost for words. I need your help, anyone in the world. I need your help to come and rescue my children and me from this unhealthy and unsafe environment that we are living in," she whispers in the video.

The mother claims she's been trying to leave for some time but has hit roadblocks at every turn. Her British ex-partner has obtained a travel ban preventing her from leaving the Netherlands with their children, despite him not having joint custody. In a follow-up video, she clarified that neither she nor her ex are Dutch citizens. She's South African and he's British.

The desperate mother shared that she's been dealing with this situation for nearly five years and only turned to social media as a last resort after exhausting all other options, including contacting various organisations and institutions.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

The woman's struggle with legal barriers

In her follow-up video, the South African mother explained her frustration with the legal system, saying she feels it has failed her and her children. She expressed shock at the travel ban, which she sees as an infringement on her right to freedom of movement.

For now, she and her children remain in the Netherlands, hoping for a solution that will allow them to return to South Africa, where they have family, friends, and a support system waiting for them.

A South African woman shared a clip asking for help on TikTok. Images: @dead_end_jenn

Source: TikTok

Netizens offer support and advice

The emotional plea touched many TikTok users who flooded the comments section with offers of help and advice:

@BERDINE 🇳🇱 offered immediate assistance:

"Woman, where are you?! Please call the police, or the embassy. Can I help with anything?"

@Nthaza confirmed the video's reach:

"Are you South African? This has reached South Africa btw. Hope you get help from the embassy."

@A🦋 expressed disbelief and support:

"Surely the South African embassy can do something, there's no way. You need to come home 😭😭🇿🇦🇿🇦"

@Belinder shared a concerning observation:

"Finally, someone is speaking out. Many women from abroad are suffering in the Netherlands at the hands of their Dutch husbands, and they can't leave. It's an open secret, and it's truly sad."

3 other stories about South Africans abroad

Briefly News previously reported on a Swiss woman who chose South Africa over Switzerland, sharing beautiful footage of Mzansi.

previously reported on a Swiss woman who chose South Africa over Switzerland, sharing beautiful footage of Mzansi. An American woman made headlines when she responded to South African criticism of the New Orleans Zulu parade.

A South African woman living between Switzerland and her homeland shared a touching video listing the five things she misses most about South Africa.

Source: Briefly News