An American woman clapped back at South Africans over the New Orleans Zulu parade backlash

The lady explained the New Orleans Zulu parade concept and threatened Mzansi with voodoo

People reacted to the viral TikTok video as they rushed to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

A heated cultural debate had unfolded on social media after South Africans criticised the New Orleans Zulu parade, sparking a fiery response from an American woman who clapped back with a controversial threat involving voodoo.

An American woman warned South Africans with voodoo over the New Orleans Zulu Parade.

US woman claps back at South Africans over Zulu parade

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, known for its historic Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, often features blackface makeup, which some South Africans found offensive. Some netizens in Mzansi voiced their discomfort with the parade’s imagery, labelling it problematic.

In response, the US woman, clearly passionate about the tradition, took her TikTok account under the handle @angelicabrownjellyb, where she defended her tradition and issued a controversial threat to South Africans. @angelicabrownjellyb expressed how the situation is getting out of control, by stating that peeps in South Africa have resorted to insulting them instead of learning about their culture.

She explained how New Orleans follows distinct religious principles and emphasised how it differs from the rest of the religions in America.

"We don't believe spiritual like other states and other nations believe. We kinda believe..Well, if one of y'all in South Africa did research, you would have understood that New Orleans is ground zero for voodoo and other metaphysical occult religions, techniques, and understandings, so you came across the border to pick a fight with a whole bunch of voodoo children," the woman said in the video.

@angelicabrownjellyb went on to say how they practice Yoruba, Haitian, and other various cultural practices, as these are mixed. She said South Africans are bullying them, all in the name of criticising a parade they were simply having "fun" with.

"You gonna need all y’all’s prayers. Y’all doing too much — you picked a fight with a bunch of voodoo kids, she added.

The video of the lady went viral on social media which sparking widespread reactions from many people online.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to US woman's threats

South Africans flocked to the comment section, expressing disbelief and amusement. Some found her threats laughable. The clip has reignited conversations around cultural exchange, respect, and how traditions are perceived through different historical lenses.

Tammy_ann_moodley said:

"Don't threaten us with voodoo. Don't forget we are the ones who sent Elon to you."

Phenzoo added:

"I hope she knows South Africa literally has a province built and ready for this."

User expressed:

"Girl, Voodoo head office is in Africa. You are running a small satellite office on that side."

Nonozile commented:

"Voodoo really you gonna come at a whole African country with Voodoo...guys who's gonna tell her, please someone tell her."

