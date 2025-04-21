Dr Rebecca Malope has ignored Prophet Shepherd Bushuri, who shared a video of her performing in his church

Malope shocked South Africans this weekend when she performed at Bushiri's church in Malawi

South Africans took to social media this weekend to lambast the award-winning gospel singer

Dr Rebecca Malope blue ticks Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Images: GettyImages

Award-winning gospel singer, Rebecca Malope has blue ticked Malawian prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, after her viral Easter performance.

The controversial church leader made headlines this weekend when he shared a video of Malope performing in his church after welcoming Floyd Shivambu.

The songstress has not addressed Bushiri's video and has been sharing videos of her performances at the Carnival City Casino all weekend on her Instagram stories.

Malope also took to her Instagram account this weekend to share photos and videos of her performances in South Africa. She captioned the post:

"He has risen. uJesu uvukile (Jesus has risen). And now through him, we have eternal life."

It is unclear at this stage if the video shared by Shepherd Bushiri on Saturday, 19 April is an old video or a recent one.

On Monday, 21 April, Briefly News contacted Dr Malope regarding the video shared by Prophet Bushuri on the weekend. There was no comment from the singer at the time of publishing this article.

South Africans react to singer's Instagram post

Betusile said:

"I was playing your music the whole day today. We are blessed to have you."

AyandaNtuli replied:

"Thank you for last night's performance doctor."

VusiGlobalAuthorMabena wrote:

"Mommy you are now deserve a (Recognition Award) fashion design clothes. Because, you are truly the best."

ChilufyaMatipa replied:

"Happy Easter doc. Yes, He is risen! May this special day bring you peace and a renewed spirit. God bless you doctor."

Dikeledi196 said:

"We had a great time last night."

SiphesihleMusic responded:

"The costume and the huuur. You are indeed a musical superstar and icon and a Royal Mother."

Sego91 wrote:

"You forgot to post when you performed for Bushiri the fugitive."

Dr Rebecca Malope blue ticks Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Image: Prophet Bushuri

Prophet Bushiri shares Rebecca Malope's performance

Malawian church leader, Prophet Bushuri surprised South Africans when he took to his Instagram account to share a video of Rebecca Malope performing at his church. Bushiri titled the viral video:

"Prophet Bushiri worshiping and praising God with the legendary Rebecca Malope"

@elgerc replied:

"South Africans are now following him to Malawi. Give this man his credit."

SandraSampira said:

"Thank you, Papa for supporting our culture also."

Bridget Kamza wrote:

"Heeh. My prophet doesn't want South Africa to rest. He is now adding Rebecca Malope to the list."

Tenkeys said:

"Chest pains went straight to South African people. First, it's Floyd, now Rebbeca. Next is Cyril."

Dr Rebecca Malope has no plans to retire

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2022 that the award-winning gospel singer, Rebecca Malope has no plans to retire.

The legendary gospel singer made it clear that she won't be leaving the music industry anytime soon.

This comes after reports that the singer is reportedly working on her brand-new project that is set to be released in 2023.

The Nkarabe hitmaker is also gearing up for her highly anticipated performance that will take place on Christmas day in Sun City.

