Lungiswa Ntshuntshe has ditched the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the City of Cape Town

The former Red Berets councillor decided to join the Democratic Alliance to make a difference

South Africans speculated what prompted Ntshuntshe's decision, with some suggesting she was a spy

EFF councillor Lungiswa Ntshuntshe opted to ditch the Red Berets to join the Democratic Alliance. Image: Brenton Geach/ @EFF_Cape_Metro

WESTERN CAPE – The Democratic Alliance in the province is celebrating after winning over a councillor from a rival party.

Lungiswa Ntshuntshe, a proportional representative councillor for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), ditched the Red Berets to join the DA.

Ntshuntshe, who has been an EFF councillor in the City of Cape Town since 2021, made the switch to the ruling party in the province on 29 April 2025.

Ntshuntshe wants to make a difference

Ntshuntshe, the former Acting Regional Secretary of the EFF, stated that she made the move to make a difference.

"I’m leaving the EFF so that I can contribute better and joining the DA because they do have the resources, they do care, and they do want to do more. And I’ve seen them do this. That’s why I’m here," she said after she announced her decision.

Ntshuntshe was welcomed by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, and mayoral committee member, JP Smith, who stated that she would be an asset to service delivery.

Hill-Lewis throws shade at EFF with welcome video

The City of Cape Town Mayor announced Ntshuntshe’s move to the DA with a video shared to X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, Hill-Lewis poked fun at the EFF who previously stated that the DA were unable to infiltrate it.

After the DA won over an ANC councillor, the EFF’s Mzubanzi Dambuza claimed that they were grateful that the party was unable to infiltrate the EFF and get even one EFF councillor.

Dambuza made the comments on 27 March 2025, a month before Ntshuntshe eventually switched parties.

You can watch the mayor’s post below.

South Africans bemused by the news

Social media users weighed in on Ntshuntshe’s decisions, sharing mixed reactions to it. Some said she saw the light, while others stated it wasn’t new for councillors to leave their parties for another.

Aj Smith stated:

“The real question is whether the move from the EFF was driven by salary concerns/ benefits, or moral principles. Especially considering how vastly different the EFF and Democratic Alliance’s policies are.”

Keith Hendricks said:

“People are starting to see the light.”

Thanduxolo Mgidi claimed:

“I also left the DA to join the EFF. What is so special about this?

Faizel Coetzee noted:

“How much and what benefits was she offered is the question to be asked.”

House Music Galore suggested:

“She's there to spy and report back to the CIC.”

Thabo Masaswivona Shabangu added:

“If you can't beat them, you join them.”

Gino Mzansi Solomon suggested:

“The DA probably promised her a tender.”

Phondo Gates noted:

“The truth of the matter is that the majority of black people know that the DA is better than most pro-black parties. However, the issue is the perception that the DA is racist.”

Sol Khalishwayo joked:

“DA is recruiting corrupt EFF councillors now 🤣.”

