Fikile Mbalula took a swipe at the Democratic Alliance during a press briefing on 30 April

The Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC) has often criticised the party

South Africans were not impressed with Mbalula’s conduct, criticising him for his comments

Fikile Mbalula Takes a Swipe at DA During ANC Press Briefing, South Africans Not Impressed

GAUTENG – Fikile Mbalula is not a fan of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and isn’t afraid to make his feelings known about the party.

The Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC) took a swipe at the second biggest party in the Government of National Unity during a press briefing on 30 April 2025.

The press briefing, held in Johannesburg, was to address the upcoming budget speech on 21 May. The Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, will have to prepare a third budget speech after disagreements, objections, and court orders mean that the first two could not be gazetted.

Mbalula aims a cheap shot at the DA

Following the press briefing, Mbalula took some time to talk about Workers’ Day on 1 May. After wishing the workers of the country, he said that as the ANC, they would continue to be loyal to the workers’ interests and demands. He then concluded by saying that an injury to one was an injury to all, before randomly targeting the DA.

“And down with the DA, down,” Mbalula said, as journalists burst out laughing.

You can watch the moment below.

Mbalula’s previous comments about the DA

South Africans not impressed with Mbalula’s comments

The Secretary-General’s comments didn’t sit well with many, as they criticised his conduct.

@NtateNkhela said:

“Such a clown.”

@NathiSibiya8 stated:

“Because they blocked them from stealing through the VAT hike.”

@ArnoModd joked:

“Helen is coming for him🤣.”

@mean_ideas questioned:

So, this dude from the ANC, Fikile Mbalula, is undermining the GNU, which his party is dependent on? What is wrong with these ANC people?

@munntilla noted:

“ANC incompetence on full display. And which senior politician attends a media briefing in a baseball cap? Disrespectful.”

@andile_69 stated:

“How sad. Everything is a joke to them.”

Mbalula defends the decision to increase Value-Added Tax (VAT)

Briefly News also reported that Mbalula defended the Finance Minister's decision to increase Value-Added Tax (VAT).

Enoch Godongwana included a 1% VAT increase over two years in his speech, something that upset many political parties.

The ANC’s Secretary-General stated that cutting ministers' perks wouldn't have saved as much money as the VAT would have brought in.

