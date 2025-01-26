Fikile Mbalula has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa for signing the Expropriation Bill into law

Mbalula also earned criticism online when he stated that the government could not be treated like a stokvel

South Africans trolled Mbalula online, saying the African National Congress has run it like a spaza shop

JOHANNESBURG – Fikile Mbalula has hit back at the Democratic Alliance (DA) over their criticism of the Expropriation Bill.

The DA slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for signing the Bill into law on Thursday, January 23, saying they were consulting their legal team to decide on how best to tackle the issue.

DA leader John Steenhuisen also claimed that he only found out about the signing on social media, questioning how the ANC signed the bill without informing other Government of National Unity members.

Mbalula fires back at DA

The Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC) has fired back at the party, saying that anyone who disagreed with the bill could take the matter to court.

Speaking at the National Executive Committee’s (NEC) Lekgotla in Kempton Park on 25 January 2025, defended the president’s decision to sign the Bill, adding that ministers had to implement the act, or they would be taken to task.

"Any Minister who doesn't do that, we will hold them accountable," he said.

His comments came after Dean Macpherson, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, stated that expropriation without compensation would not happen on his watch.

Government can’t be run like a stokvel says Mbalula

In addressing some of the DA’s complaints, the Secretary-General said that the Bill was nothing new and all political parties knew about it. He also added that the government couldn’t be run like it was a stokvel.

“You can’t do what you want and if it doesn’t happen, you disappear with the money of the stokvel,” he said.

South Africans laugh at Mbalula

The SG’s comments left many amused on social media, with many pointing out that the ANC is running the country exactly like that.

Cynthia Stidworthy said:

“Well, you think it is your stokvel the way you guys’ waist the taxpayers money. So, think before you open your trap.”

Thabo Pitso joked:

“The ANC is already running the country like a family spaza shop.”

Thabang Milton said:

“You are running this country like a stovel, mos. You and Ramaphosa.”

Ben Denton added:

“But the ANC run the country like it's their spaza shop.”

Annalize Nieuwoudt stated:

“Mmm, the ANC is running the country like their own personal ATM. All funds going straight into the President and his Ministers' pockets. Ordinary hardworking South Africans are working our backsides off, for them to fund their lavish, selfish, corrupt lifestyles. So now they are just signing laws into place to set us up for further failure.”

Potchetino Ke Nna stated:

“The very same ANC governed the country like a stokvel for 30 years.”

Political parties reject new Expropriation Bill

Briefly News reported that numerous political parties opposed the recent signing of the Expropriation Bill into law.

The Economic Freedom Fighters, the Democratic Alliance and the MK Party all were opposed to the Bill signed by the president.

The DA said it would challenge it in a court of law, while the EFF and the MK Party rejected it outright in its current form.

