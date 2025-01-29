A Freedom Front Plus councillor is being investigated for supporting an ANC motion of no confidence in a DA mayor

Juan van Schalkwyk, the speaker of the Swellendam Local Municipality, supported the motion against Francois du Rand

South Africans were divided by the news, with some arguing that he had the freedom of choice to vote how he wanted

WESTERN CAPE – A Freedom Front Plus (FF+) councillor has landed himself in hot water with his party after supporting a motion to remove a Democratic Alliance mayor from office.

Juan van Schalkwyk, a councillor at the Swellendam Local Municipality, voted with the African National Congress to remove Francois du Rand as the mayor.

Du Rand was removed from office by a vote of no confidence on Monday, 27 January 2025, with the council set to elect a new mayor on Monday, 3 February.

FF+ to investigate van Schalkwyk’s conduct

FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald said they would investigate van Schalkwyk’s conduct, as it went against the party’s decision to not support the ANC when it came to motions of no confidence of this nature.

“The Swellendam incident will be referred to the relevant structures in the party for thorough investigation and appropriate action,” he noted.

Social media divided by van Schalkwyk’s decision

The news left many amused but also divided social media. Some argued that he has freedom of choice, while others stated that he went against his party’s mandate.

Solly Mothabela said:

“If he went against the party line then he must be fired.”

Obakeng Fizzy Motshwarakgole added:

“Why should he be dictated to? You see they even want to do it to their people. Hot water for what? It's his democratic right. Surely, he saw something wrong and stood up and said no😂.”

Gift Mpofu laughed:

“These are the kind of public representatives we need😂.”

Mothusi Bodumele stated:

“Nothing wrong. Freedom of choice.”

Leonard Phekani said:

“GNU in progress😜.”

Mickeyza Tebza added:

“He must be fired🤞. He can't be trusted. We don't want hypocrites in our honest organisation please.🙏Baie dankie Oom Pieter👌🏽.”

Darrel Winston Anderson said:

“Sack him ASAP.”

Zolile Mthunjwa stated:

“Some politicians are ethical. They will vote against you, even if you are their race.”

ANC and FF+ reach agreement in Northern Cape

Van Schalwyk’s support of the ANC is not the first time the FF+ has had an agreement with the party.

On 17 June 2024, the FF+ reportedly agreed to support the ANC in the Northern Cape and vote with them.

Briefly News reported that many South Africans disagreed with the working relationship.

