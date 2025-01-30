Political Parties Demand Ban on Sponsored Food and Alcohol for Parliamentarians at SONA, SA Agrees
- An unidentified donor has offered to sponsor food and alcohol to Parliamentarians at the State of the Nation Address
- Post-SONA dinners were a common occurrence until 2017 when it was scrapped as a method to cut down on unnecessary costs
- South Africans reacted to the news, saying that the Parliamentarians could afford to buy their own food or eat once they got home
WESTERN CAPE - Parliamentarians are gearing up for the State of the Nation Address (SONA), but concerns have been raised that some may enjoy it a bit too much.
An unidentified donor has offered to sponsor food and alcohol for parliamentarians after the official address by the president. SONA will take place on Thursday, 6 February 2025 at the Cape Town City Hall.
Political parties unhappy with sponsor’s offer
Some political parties have now called on National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza to reject the offer, raising concerns that Members of Parliament (MPs) could be drunk at the event.
Post-SONA dinners had been a norm until 2017 when Parliament decided to cancel them as a method to save costs. This year someone has offered to sponsor the event, but some political parties said it should be rejected, especially the alcohol.
"We don't want food donated to members of Parliament, and we don’t want alcohol. That’s unethical. Members of Parliament would be drunk," Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said.
She also added that it would be an insult to all those going hungry across the country if parliamentarians were feasting lavishly.
Vuyo Zungula from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) also stated that MPs could afford to feed themselves, saying offers of food and alcohol should be turned down.
South Africans share hilarious reactions
The news left some social media users amused, while others vehemently stated that Parliamentarians could buy their own food.
@rhymeswithwhale said:
“Just what our politicians need, patting themselves on the back for nothing, and getting drunk while doing it.”
@DesireTablai added:
“MPs can afford to feed themselves. They can go home, and go eat at home, or wherever they're booked in.”
@Makhetha57060 suggested:
“Tell the sponsors to pump that money into the coffers of the National Treasury as a form of a donation.”
@od789something said:
“Let them pay for it themselves like everyone else.”
@mphp4 added:
“The last thing MPs need is alcohol. They are very much incompetent without any alcohol or other substances. I do think they need to be tested daily because what they do in parliament, it seems as if they are on drugs.”
@MosesTau3 said:
“We are a nation of alcoholics and drunkards. We can't control ourselves. We are ill-disciplined.”
Chris Palfreyman joked:
“Should divert it to the Metro Cops they are always looking for a cool drink.”
Source: Briefly News
