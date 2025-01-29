The rand/dollar exchange and rising oil prices could mean that South Africans experience a fuel price increase in February

The petrol price is expected to go up 90 cents, while diesel is currently predicted to increase by more than 100 cents a litre

South Africans blamed the Government of National Unity, questioning why other countries in Africa didn't charge as much

The petrol price is set to increase in February, and South Africans are not happy about it.

Social media users blamed the Government of National Unity for the latest increase after reports indicated there would be a hefty price increase for both petrol and diesel.

With the petrol already going up in January, South Africans expressed frustration that there was another price hike on the cards.

Rand/ dollar exchange affects fuel price

The recent increases have been greatly affected by the rand depreciating against the United States dollar, as well as the increase in the oil price due to ongoing unrest in the Middle East.

With the rand continuing to depreciate, the latest data suggests that motorists can expect to pay more at the pumps.

Petrol expected to increase by 90 cents

According to the latest predictions by the Central Energy Fund (CEF), Petrol 93 could go up 90 cents, while 95 could increase by 84 cents. Diesel 0.05% could see an increase of 108 cents, while Diesel 0.005% may increase by 104 cents. Illuminating Paraffin is expected to go up 98 cents.

The final price changes will only be confirmed early next month, with new prices taking effect at midnight on 4 February 2025.

South Africans blame the GNU

The news frustrated social media users who blamed the government for not doing more.

Massie Madumane stated:

“I thought GNU would fix things😅.”

Jeff Behr said:

It's funny. The petrol price going up shows you that the ANC needs money to make up for what they spent on their birthday celebrations. It happens every time they have a celebration.”

Ynitie Neels added:

“This is the GNU😡.”

Rina Cox noted:

“Bad news. Yet they export to Botswana etc for a much lower price than we pay.”

Eugene De Beer exclaimed:

“They are milking us. Google what Angola is paying for diesel and petrol. We pay triple.”

Hamant Kumar Somay added:

“Another reason to get rid of these scavengers.”

Basie B Muvhango said:

“In the middle of mourning the soldiers who lost their lives in DRC.”

