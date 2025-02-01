MK Party and Democratic Alliance Lament the Return of Loadshedding, SA Agrees With Them
- The Democratic Alliance and the official opposition the MK Party slammed the return of loadshedding
- Eskom announced after 10 months of no loadshedding that rolling blackouts were implemented because of unexpected breakdowns
- The DA said its return was a devastating blow, while the MK Party blamed loadshedding on poor management, sabotage and corruption
With nine years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, provided insights into infrastructure challenges and state-owned enterprises in South Africa at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
JOHANNESBURG — The Democratic Alliance and the MK Party have called Eskom's announcement that loadshedding would be implemented a devastating blow to the country.
What is happening with loadshedding?
Eskom's CEO Dan Marokane said that a few power stations experienced unexpected breakdowns. this forced the state-owned entity to tap into its reserves while resolving the problem. However, it burned through the reserves, and as a result, it had to implement Stage 3 loadshedding. Many South Africans were furious at its implementation.
What do political parties say?
The MK Party's spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said that loadshedding is caused by rampant corruption, sabotage and poor management. He said corruption costs Eskom R1 billion monthly, and the financial strain has necessitated government interventions which strain South Africans.
The Democratic Alliance said that South Africans cannot afford more of the same failures. It said the return of loadshedding was a devastating blow to the country, and said it would continue fighting until loadshedding is a thing of the past.
South Africans agree
Netizens on Facebook agreed with the political parties.
Richard Maphanga said:
"Now is the time for the South Africans to wake up or still we gonna encounter loadshedding again. When noting, let us not apply our hearts but our consciences."
Ray Gordon said:
"Frog boiling. They want us to beg for electricity at any price."
Sakata Gintoki said:
"The ANC cheated the exams. They will cheat on the next one. Nothing will get better with the ANC in power."
Denise Keegan said:
"Wake up South African citizens. Get rid of the ANC."
Ronicka Moodley said:
"They are all a bunch of crooks."
NERSA approves tariff hikes
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa approved a 12.7% tariff hike, which will come into effect in April 2025. Eskom initially applied for a tariff hike of over 35%.
NERSA approved a 5.36% increase for 2026 and a 6.19% increase for 2027. South Africans were displeased with the increase in tariffs and some called it an outrage.
Source: Briefly News
