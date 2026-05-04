A rare “rainbow cloud” over Indonesia has gone viral after thousands mistook the surreal pastel sky for AI-generated footage

The stunning iridescent display, also seen in parts of Australia, has sparked emotional reactions online ranging from spiritual interpretations to playful jokes

While science explains it as light bending through tiny water droplets or ice crystals, the viral moment shows how quickly nature can blur the line between wonder and belief

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A "rainbow cloud" has left people mesmerised. Image: @Getty images, @theweatherchannel/TikTok

Source: UGC

A TikTok video shared by @weatherchannel on 4 May 2026 has left thousands of viewers speechless after capturing a rare “rainbow cloud” across the sky. The clip shows an iridescent cloud glowing with soft, pastel colours, so surreal that many people initially thought it was computer-generated.

The natural display took place above Bogor, Indonesia, on May 1. The sight has mesmerised many, causing a wave of awe and emotion. The rare display isn’t isolated either, according to ABC great Southern, similar iridescent clouds were reportedly spotted in Brookton, Australia on 20 April 2026.

Many people believed it was AI. Image: @weatherchannel/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Understanding rainbow clouds

Despite how magical they look, rainbow clouds, also known as iridescent clouds, are a real and scientifically explained phenomenon. They occur when sunlight interacts with tiny water droplets or ice crystals in thin clouds, often after rainfall.

As light passes through these particles, it bends and spreads out into different colours, creating the rainbow effect. The conditions have to be just right, which is why sightings like this are considered rare and short-lived.

View the weather channel's TikTok video below:

Social media reacts with tears and theories

The comments section on the Weather Channel's page turned deeply emotional and curious. Some people hinted that the rainbow clouds reminded them of loved ones they’ve lost, while others kept things light, and joking. A few viewers were unsure at first and even thought it might be AI. The rare sight left many people amazed, sharing their own experiences and reflecting on just how beautiful and surprising nature can be.

Sadie said:

"Mom just got there and already showing off 😩"

FullMoon replied:

"Living on this planet could be so lit if we can all just get along instead of always fighting."

Faith Wymore admitted:

"If the weather channel hadn't posted this, I wouldn't believe it, it's absolutely incredible."

supersetshaw exclaimed:

"God is amazing ❤️"

Pawlew3 stated:

"Looks like AI, but the weather channel posted so we should be ok. But what if they got duped? I'm going to be so confused when I'm old."

kit said:

"Empaths, how we doin? 🥹"

lexas added:

"Ok but how does this happen? I'm actually shocked."

andreaschuld0 noted:

"Saw this baby one several years ago in Ontario. 🥰"

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A stunning timelapse shared by a photographer captured the night sky in motion, showing the Earth’s rotation beneath a breathtaking display of stars and clouds, leaving thousands of viewers amazed.

A viral incident at Cape Town International Airport involving a FlySafair aircraft has left social media users stunned after reports of a ground handling vehicle colliding with the plane.

A mesmerising sun halo lit up the South African sky, captivating many residents who shared photos of the rare optical phenomenon and expressed awe at its glowing ring of light surrounding the sun.

Source: Briefly News