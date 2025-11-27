“Really Mesmerising”: Sun Halo Lighting Up the Sky Captivates South Africans

Many people in KwaZulu-Natal shared that they saw a halo around the sun, an occurrence that was met with awe and wonder

The online crowd loved seeing the halo around the sun in different parts of KwaZulu-Natal.



People in Durban experienced the beauty of a sun halo, a visible ring around the bright star. The pictures and videos posted online garnered admiration and appreciation from many social media users.

On 27 November, 2025, the Facebook page We Are South Africans reshared the photos originally posted by Farzana Ebrahim in Riverside on the Meta app.

According to the information hub EarthSky, halos around the sun form when high, thin cirrus clouds drift more than 6km above us. These clouds are filled with countless tiny ice crystals that bend and reflect sunlight in precise ways. The halo you see depends on how these crystals are oriented relative to your eyes, which is why halos are considered 'personal.'

EarthSky warns that if you want to take a picture of a solar halo, do so with caution. Pointing your camera directly at the sun can cause permanent damage to the device. More importantly, never look directly at the sun, even when clouds or haze make it appear dimmer. Safety should always be your top priority when observing such beautiful atmospheric displays.

Sun halo wows the internet

A few social media users under the We Are South Africans post were in awe when they saw what Mother Nature had created. People also shared that they saw the sun halo all the way in Gauteng and other parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Sanet Du Plessis loved what they saw on their screen and remarked:

"Wonderful picture. The sun halo is breathtaking!"

Theresa Van Wyk shared with the public in the comment section:

"We were on the bowling green and also witnessed it. Really mesmerising."

While many people expressed excitement, S'khalo Simca Lebaka told the online community:

"My mind gets worked up when there is a halo, like I'm hallucinating or something. It reminds me of my younger days when I used to get lightheaded when it was around."

Take a look at the Facebook pictures posted on Farzana Ebrahim's account below:

Durbanites were fortunate to see the sun halo. Images: Farzana Ebrahim



Watch the TikTok video taken in Mandeni, posted on @fundiswa_12's account below:

