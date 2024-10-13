A man did the most to keep his fruit tree intact when Hurricane Milton was en route to cause havoc in Florida

Some areas in the USA were recently affected by Hurricane Milton, which was rendered a Category 5 disaster

People on social media share their experiences with Hurricane Milton, showing how they took measures against it

One man attached to his fruit tree showed people how dedicated he was to ensuring it would not be destroyed. The Florida area was hit by Hurricane Milton, which devastated residents.

A TikTok video shows a man who tried to help his papaya tree survive Hurricane Milton. Image: @jdot30k

People were enthralled by a TikTok of a man protecting a tree during the hurricane. The man’s ingenuity went viral.

Man saves tree in Hurricane Milton

A man in a tree took extra measures to keep his papaya tree safe during Hurricane Milton. In a clip by @jdot30k, he straps the tree trunk to his house. Watch the video below:

Viewers devasted by papaya tree update after Hurricane Milton

The video of the man amused many online users. People joked about the man’s determination. Sadly, the tree did not make it through the storm build-up to the hurricane. Read the comments below and watch the video:

Gummy Bear commented:

"May this tree bear as much fruit as his heart for this tree's life.

user78509535436 wrote:

"I agree with him. fresh organic papaya is hard to find."

𝓚𝓰𝓪𝓱𝓵𝓲𝓼𝓸 𝓜𝓶𝓪𝓴𝓸 said:

"Put your phone down and go help the old man."

Maggie W added:

"Everyone in FL fighting a hurricane in their chanclas."

Bo was upset the tree didn't make it:

"Ugh! Nooo ! I hope you all are safe! Hopefully, the tree can be replanted. Hugs to your uncle, too! He tried to save the papaya tree with all his might."

shine was moved:

"No, this made me genuinely sad."

LunaLou added:

"Not me crying over a papaya tree."

Man faces stormy weather and a crocodile in his home

Briefly News previously reported that a man in Florida is going TikTok viral after sharing a video that shows the crazy aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

The guy revealed that his house was completely flooded, but that’s not even the wildest part. He found a crocodile casually chilling inside!

The video was posted on the TikTok account @wooglobe, and it has had close to 48 million views. It shows the man walking through his flooded home, documenting the damage caused by the storm. But the unexpected guest is all anyone can talk about.

