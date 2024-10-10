Florida Man Faces Hurricane Milton and a "Crocodile" in His Home, Video Gets 47 Million Views
- A Florida man shared a wild video of his home flooded by Hurricane Milton, with what seemed like a crocodile inside
- The unbelievable footage has gone viral, racking up a whopping 47 million views in just one day
- Netizens were amazed at how calm the croc appeared, and casually weathered the storm inside the man’s home
A man in Florida is going TikTok viral after sharing a video that shows the crazy aftermath of Hurricane Milton.
Calm croc during stormy weather
The guy revealed that his house was completely flooded, but that’s not even the wildest part. He found a crocodile casually chilling inside!
"Came home to a flood and a new pet crocodile."
Hurricane Milton video goes viral
The video was posted on the TikTok account @wooglobe and it is close to 48 million views. It shows the man walking through his flooded home, documenting the damage caused by the storm. But the unexpected guest is all anyone can talk about.
Watch the video below:
TikTok users fascinated by crocodile
Netizens couldn’t believe what they were seeing. Many were fascinated by how calm the reptile seemed in the middle of a storm.
See some reactions below:
@sqeek wrote:
"That gator was like; close that door it's a hurricane outside."
@sunshinepink said:
"It's the calmness for me. I could never live in Florida."
@RichardLuscombe shared:
"That's not a crocodile, that is an alligator. Alligators are passive! Crocodiles can be extremely aggressive."
@samestelles posted:
"I would immediately close the door and walk away 😩"
@Newbienoir commented:
"You know, I may live where it’s cold, but after a blizzard, there’s not a polar bear in my house. 🤨"
@danman stated:
"He seems just as shocked as you are. 😂😂"
@HNolan highlighted:
"That gator’s fake gasp expression trying to act as shocked as the humans, is spot on. Haha!"
@julieanastasiades added:
"Good lawd! My soul would have left me."
