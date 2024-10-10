A little boy went viral on TikTok for looking hilariously stressed during his birthday party at a restaurant

The video has racked up 11 million views and counting and sealed the toddler's status as a TikTok sensation

Netizens were in stitches, joking that the bday boy looked like a grown-up stressing about life’s problems

Kids really do the darndest things, and a boy named Miles is no exception and created a buzz on TikTok.

In a video shared by @chloesmith1, little Miles is seen sitting at a table during his birthday celebration, looking less than excited.

Bday boy serves grown-up vibes

With his hand placed on his forehead and his eyes closed it’s like the weight of the world was on his shoulders.

While his family and the restaurant staff sang him the classic birthday song, Miles looked completely over it. The clip, which now has over 11 million views, had people in stitches.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users crack jokes

Whatever was going on in little Miles' head, his reaction was pure comedy and it’s no surprise the video went viral so fast!

See some comments. below:

@Oliver wrote:

"He is like 'a mortgage, two ex-wives, and now this'."

@heskyem joked:

"Acting like it's his 50th 😂😂"

@Olwethu. M asked:

"Why does he look like he’s trying to figure out a plan for next month’s rent? 😭😭"

@C-K✨ said:

"Sat there like a grown man with a mortgage going through something. 😂😂"

@nyonyo commented:

"He's thinking about bills already."

@NosiphoTililiZondo typed:

"Lona indoda yomzulu, munikeni iQuantum lakhe ashone elenkee.😂"

@filoe.n added:

"Wait till he finds out this happens every year. 🤣🤣"

@tshegofatso said:

"His problems are bigger than what’s going on in front of him. 😭😭😂"

Spur’s birthday song fails to impress boy

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a young boy in a TikTok video celebrated his birthday at Spur. In the clip, the kid does not look like he is having fun with the new Spur song.

Netizens were amused by the video of the birthday boy. People also shared their opinions on Spur's new birthday song.

