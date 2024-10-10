A Pretoria e-hail driver hilariously agreed to let his customers drive themselves to groove

The gentleman moved from the driver's seat and sat at the back as if he was the one who requested the cab

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

Pretoria youngsters hilariously asked to drive a cab to groove. Images: @msluke

Source: TikTok

A Pretoria e-hail driver agreed to let his customers drive themselves to groove. The moment left the internet in stitches.

According to a TikTok user, @msluke the youngsters were going to groove and requested a cab. On arrival, one of the youngsters asked the cab driver if one of their mates could drive them to their destination.

The gent did not hesitate, he let the youngsters drive themselves to groove while he sat at the back like he was the one who requested a cab, lol. At least the youngster who was driving had a licence but still, that move requires someone with a lot of trust, lol.

Pretoria e-hail driver lets youngsters drive themselves to groove

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens find the video entertaining

The video gained over 130k views, with many online users finding the situation funny. See the comments below:

@KAGI laughed:

"He's even in the back seat 😂😂😭😭."

@pradabear🧸🍫 was entertained:

"I'm not leaving my country 😂😂."

@NKULI 💕 shared:

"😂 This reminds me of when a driver wanted to eat his skhaftin so he convinced me to drive his automatic car and I couldn't drive back then. I asked him to take a vid ngoba umhlolo phela lo."

@K 🧚 expressed:

"Something I would do 😂😂."

@NF commented:

"Please he needed a break😭😭😭."

@londeka_mageba could relate:

"So me 🤣."

@Carol_Mimi_Mogae said:

"My cab guy is this sweet, don’t wanna lose him 😭😭😭❤️."

@Fathima was envious:

"Eish only in pta 😭."

Source: Briefly News