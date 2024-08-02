A group of female students did something relatable to their peer before going to groove

The ladies did not have to eat on their agenda as they grabbed one slice of bread each before going out

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and sharing their experiences

A group of students hilariously prioritised groove over their stomachs. Images: @Flashpop, @The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

A group of ladies were captured in a TikTok video having one slice of bread each before they went to groove.

According to @bellam.sa, this is the standard procedure before they go out. The ladies were standing in a kitchen at res, all dolled up and with their purses on them.

Each was with a slice of bread in their hand. One could swear that they were late for groove and the Uber was on the way. Eating was just not a priority in their situation - lol.

"Standard procedure: Us eating a slice of bread before going out."

Students eat one slice of bread before groove

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers found the video funny

The video raked over 43k likes, with many online users finding the girl's situation hilariously funny and some could relate.

@TYRONE🫧 could relate:

"That time you so excited, you can’t even swallow or finish that one slice😭."

@Thando laughed:

"Even tho you don’t feel like eating but you have to do it😭🤣."

@ingiy shared:

"To us who eat pap."

@iluvmapula expressed:

"Excitement doesn’t allow me to eat😭😭😭."

@Zachline Mashaphu commented:

"I love how focused everyone is☺️."

@simamkelenjongi shared:

"I have found my people 😫."

@Lerato🌻 said:

"I dont even eat! excitement is dangerous yooh!😭"

@Nathi S__ suggested:

"It has to be brown bread babe."

Source: Briefly News