Two naughty women decided to test their neighbours to see how fast they respond to emergencies

The ladies were captured in a TikTok video pretending there was real fire in the community

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing at the women's antics

Two ladies pulled a fire prank on their neighbours. Images: @fortunate9114/ TikTok, @Lighthouse Films

Two women decided to cause a hilarious scene in the area, pretending there was fire. Mzansi were in stitches.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @fortunate9114, the ladies are in their sleepwear at night when they decide to go outside the house and shout "There is fire". The people who heard them in the area quickly responded, thinking it was a real fire.

When the people came, the ladies hilariously laughed. The TikTokker encouraged people not to be boring neighbours. They suggested that people must cause a scene here and there in their community.

"Dont't be a boring neighbor. Sometimes just cause a scene."

Two ladies pull a hilarious prank on the community

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens entertained by the women's antics

The video garnered over 4k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Mamago Botlhale ❤️ said:

"One day you going to need a help and they gonna think you all playing 🤞😂."

@phillipr62 expressed:

"Is good even some department they do it ke drill to see how fast they can act."

@Lee Cooper ♥ wrote:

"All those who watched this more than 5 times lets gather here 🤣🤣😭😭😂."

@nkhodhi laughed:

"Are you for real🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@karabo.bonolo0 was entertained:

"This killed me!!🤣🤣"

@Percy_Radical_Wealth commented:

"I swear, growing up. My big sister would narrate to us a bed time story similar to what you just did. unfortunately the ending was quite sad. 😁"

@village gal said:

"You play rough 😅."

