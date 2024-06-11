Wireless karaoke microphones are proving to be the latest craze in South Africa

A TikTok video captured different people using them on TikTok, recording funny videos where they shout the mics in everyday situations.

The post left many viewers amused as they commented on the funny use of the device in Mzansi

South Africans have been using karaoke microphones to pull funny stunts and spark laughter. Image: @trendyingtech

Source: TikTok

Karaoke microphones are the latest and most hilarious trend in Mzansi, and people are doing the most.

Microphones cause havoc in SA

People are having a lot of fun using these microphones on TikTok, not just for singing but also for humorous everyday situations. These wireless mics have become very popular, especially because they can be used anywhere.

A TikTok video by @trendyingtech shows separate clips combined together, showing different people using their microphones to shout, entertain and even hilariously cause havoc in public.

The video features a pet owner frightening their dog, a woman in a taxi shouting her stop, another woman asking for a rewards card in a grocery store, a man urging a slow driver to stop driving slowly in the fast lane and others all using their wireless and loud microphones to get attention and spark laughter.

Watch the funny video below:

Microphone antics have SA in stitches

The video amused many viewers online. Some commented on some of the funny antics, and others shared how they wanted a microphone for themselves.

charlotte commented:

"Social anxiety is scared of South Africa ."

My name is replied:

"We are just children with adult money."

Lutendo chanzy said:

"And they say SA is the most unhappy country which SA mara."

Ntando Sgudla wrote:

"Smart shopper in Checkers is ENDING ME."

user9157264604169 said:

"'Anyone with a smart shopper please borrow me' is so real."

Mpumelelo commented:

"The FOMO is real ."

OfficialBuchule said:

"In December I swear South Africa will be on loudspeaker ."

Woman uses a pink microphone in taxi to shout her stop

In more funny news, Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman pulled a hilarious stunt while on a taxi ride.

TikTok user @nnella2 posted a video showing her speaking into a pink battery-operated microphone while in a taxi. In the video, she shouted the stop she'd be jumping off at.

She can be heard saying "corner right" confidently the first time and then repeating it nervously when she realised how much attention she had received.

Source: Briefly News