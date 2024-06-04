South African Woman's Bluetooth Mic Grocery Mishap Goes Viral: "You Are So Problematic"
- A South African woman shared a TikTok video of herself using a Bluetooth microphone at a grocery store
- In the video, she loudly asks for assistance finding chicken and a rewards card at the checkout, but hilariously, no response is seen from the store staff
- The video went viral, with many South Africans finding it funny and second-hand embarrassing
A South African woman caused several netizens to suffer second-hand embarrassment after sharing a video of herself using a Bluetooth microphone.
Woman uses mic at grocery store
The TikTok video shows the woman at a grocery store as she speaks loudly into the microphone and asks for assistance as she looks for chicken.
The woman is also seen asking for a SmartShopper rewards card at the till as she prepares to pay for her groceries. The awkward part, however, is that no one can be seen responding to her requests as she shouts in her mic.
SA cringes at woman's mic mishap
The viral video was met with an outpour of funny and awkward comments from netizens on TikTok.
memorysibindi778 commented:
"Ukuzihlaza lokhu sometimes mele ubanjwe zinhloni (This is just embarrassing yourself; sometimes you must be shy).
maMfeka Mawamantombazane❤ commented:
"Ezinye izinto ngivele ngibone ukuthi ngeke ngizenze mina (Some things I can just tell that I would never do)."
MaLuqa commented:
"ngaze ngayfuna ngaytholi namhlanje ksasa ngzoyi order (I want this microphone)
Fundiswa-msani
waze wahlupha ucc ngiyayidinga leMic yodumo (You're are so problematic sisi. I need this famous microphone)."
Buhlebenkosi Joy said:
"Amahloni kimi (My second hand embarassment)."
mahlengyy said:
"Cha uyahlupha kodwa mf2 (Your're problematic)."
Male teacher uses Bluetooth microphone to address learners
In another story, Briefly News reported that a teacher amused his learners after he pulled out his Bluetooth microphone at school.
The funny video shared by @babymesh0 shows him walking around the school grounds, ordering the learners to go to class and stop making a noise, as they have a test to prepare for.
Source: Briefly News
