An Uber Eats driver went viral after a video of him dancing enthusiastically at a nightclub was shared online

The driver, still in his delivery gear, showcased impressive dance moves to the amusement of clubgoers and online viewers

Social media users reacted with humour and shared relatable comments about the unexpected moment

An Uber Eats driver came alive at groove. Image: @just_vibesandvibes

Source: TikTok

An Uber Eats driver was captured on video being the life of the party as he danced at the club.

Delivery man shines on the dance floor

The video shows the food delivery man standing on a raised platform as he dances to a vibey track while playing at the club, wearing his scooter helmet and carrying his Uber Eats backpack.

There is no denying that he enjoyed himself. He made it a point to dance to the beat, sporting the biggest smile as the bright lights moved all around him.

“In South Ahh our land ,” the post was hilariously captioned.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi amused by Uber Eats driver

The video had many netizens laughing out loud as they joked about the delivery man’s antics and the possibility of someone probably waiting for their food order while he danced the night away.

"’Your driver has one more stop to make’.”

MaNzima commented:

“Probably someone ordered at groove. Phela kitchen closes earlier .”

thabang joked:

“I love SA so much .”

Space Cadet commented:

“When you order a Club Sandwich from Uber Eats! .”

Nail'd by leloh said:

“That time ngilambe Yoh .”

@LiaM replied:

“Free advertising for Uber Eats .”

wadehendricks405 commented:

“Pay that extra R12 for priority, please, guys .”

Jonty Everton775 reacted:

“ I love how happy he looks .”

Checkers Sixty60 driver jamming in traffic

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Checkers Sixty60 driver had the time of his life at the traffic lights, dancing to upbeat music.

A TikTok video uploaded by @seanreece_ shows the Sixty60 driver stopping at the traffic lights with his delivery bike next to a car blasting music. The guy wasted no time pretending he wasn't enjoying the upbeat music. He moved his body to the beat.

The TikTok user loved the man's vibes and jokingly said that someone was waiting for their order while he was dancing. The TikTokker also acknowledged how the guy was feeling the music.

Source: Briefly News