"Bangene Mkhulu Bae": Dad's Hilarious Outfit of the Day Video Leaves South Africa Entertained
- A South African dad became an unexpected internet sensation after his daughter shared a video of him
- The footage shows the father confidently showcasing his outfit of the day, sporting a coat and formal wear
- The dad's stiff and serious demeanour while modelling his clothes amused many viewers
An unexpected TikTok post showing a dad's outfit check lift mini social media uses amused.
Dad shows off his outfit of the day
A video shared by his daughter @ratii_sek, shows the man recording a video of himself as he showed off his outfit of the day.
The man, who wore a coat, black pants and formal shoes, walked back and forth showing off his neat look in a stiff yet amusing manner, before stopping the video recording.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
POV: Your dad is in his content creation era,” the post was captioned.
Watch the video below:
Dad leaves SA in stitches
Many people reacted to the video with laughter and banter, as they poked fun and complimented the dad’s video and overall look.
Lynxrlm poked fun at the dad’s OOTD video:
“Ka jacket ya Thabo Bester ya Markhams.”
Clementine poked fun at the dad:
“Okare banna ba tshwarang Coffin ⚰️ (He looks like the men who carry the coffin).”
kpp said:
“It's the bow ♂️at the end . What's mommy's opinion?”
Presh911 hyped the dad:
“Bangene mkhulu bae.”
Nelly chocolate commented:
“❤️❤️He is neat, loving the walk..Tashnika walk .”
londekamlaba355 was defeated:
“Kodwa baba yini .”
Naenae_makhado asked for better lighting:
“Get him lighting please .”
Mbiziyonic commented:
“Nice one babazala wethu. Nice coat futhi❤️.”
Bubu Raphiri loved the dad’s fit:
“He ate the look! .”
Daughter convinces dad to do fun dance challenge
In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman managed to convince her dad to do a fun TikTok dance challenge with her.
TikTok user Goitse Nokwane (@2.4_j.u.n.e_) posted a TikTok video showing herself and her dad, dressed in a formal suit, swaying their bodies side to side in a synchronised routine as they danced to a trendy tune.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nothando Mthembu (Senior editor) Nothando Mthembu is a senior multimedia journalist and editor. Nothando has over 5 years of work experience and has served several media houses including Caxton Local Newspapers. She has experience writing on human interest, environment, crime and social issues for community newspapers. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree and an Honours Degree in Media Studies from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, obtained in 2016 and 2017. Nothando has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Email: nothando.mthembu@briefly.co.za