A South African dad became an unexpected internet sensation after his daughter shared a video of him

The footage shows the father confidently showcasing his outfit of the day, sporting a coat and formal wear

The dad's stiff and serious demeanour while modelling his clothes amused many viewers

A daughter shared a video of her father creating "outfit of the day" content. Image: @ratii_sek

Source: TikTok

An unexpected TikTok post showing a dad's outfit check lift mini social media uses amused.

Dad shows off his outfit of the day

A video shared by his daughter @ratii_sek, shows the man recording a video of himself as he showed off his outfit of the day.

The man, who wore a coat, black pants and formal shoes, walked back and forth showing off his neat look in a stiff yet amusing manner, before stopping the video recording.

POV: Your dad is in his content creation era,” the post was captioned.

Watch the video below:

Dad leaves SA in stitches

Many people reacted to the video with laughter and banter, as they poked fun and complimented the dad’s video and overall look.

Lynxrlm poked fun at the dad’s OOTD video:

“Ka jacket ya Thabo Bester ya Markhams.”

Clementine poked fun at the dad:

“Okare banna ba tshwarang Coffin ⚰️ (He looks like the men who carry the coffin).”

kpp said:

“It's the bow ‍♂️at the end . What's mommy's opinion?”

Presh911 hyped the dad:

“Bangene mkhulu bae.”

Nelly chocolate commented:

“❤️❤️He is neat, loving the walk..Tashnika walk .”

londekamlaba355 was defeated:

“Kodwa baba yini .”

Naenae_makhado asked for better lighting:

“Get him lighting please .”

Mbiziyonic commented:

“Nice one babazala wethu. Nice coat futhi❤️.”

Bubu Raphiri loved the dad’s fit:

“He ate the look! .”

Daughter convinces dad to do fun dance challenge

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman managed to convince her dad to do a fun TikTok dance challenge with her.

TikTok user Goitse Nokwane (@2.4_j.u.n.e_) posted a TikTok video showing herself and her dad, dressed in a formal suit, swaying their bodies side to side in a synchronised routine as they danced to a trendy tune.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News