A TikTok video shows a man rescuing a toddler wandering alone on the N17 highway

The man took the child home with him and expressed frustration towards irresponsible parents

The video has sparked outrage and concern among viewers, with many expressing sympathy for the child

A man was upset upon finding a toddler wandering alone on the N17 highway. Image: @las.za

A video of a little toddler found wandering alone on the road left many people feeling emotional.

A video posted on TikTok by @las.za shows how a man found the child walking by himself on the N17 highway before she decided to follow him with his car to where he stayed, ensuring he got the boy got home safe.

Upset by the situation of the abandoned child, the man wrote:

“Uma ningaythandi iyngane zinikeni izihlobo (If you don’t love your children give them to relatives).”

SA saddened by wandering boy

The video touched many Mzansi netizens as they responded with heartfelt comments, feeling sorry for the child. Others thanked the man for helping the boy.

BelleFundo wanted to do more for the child:

“Please, where is this play? Can we donate toys to keep him in the yard? Thank you for taking him home.”

Veronique Adams saidL

“Oh, my heart breaks. Thank God for people.”

NoxoloHlatshwayo replied:

“What a long distance bathong?? Nobody noticed kth umtwana akekho.”

Majikaduze101(for example) commented:

“I feel like hugging the baby ncawwww so cute, his little legs.”

Ngunelihle commented:

“Parenting is exhausting, children are capable of a lot of damage in a blink of an eye. We should just be grateful that the child was found by a caring stranger and nothing worse happened.”

khulekani said:

“Mara should have given him a ride at least.”

