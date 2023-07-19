A toddler made his way out of his walker in an attempt to fetch his bottle in a video that had South Africans in stitches

The young man manoeuvred himself out of the device intended to teach children how to walk, and he succeeded

Netizens joked about his motives for the great escape, with some claiming that he is preparing to groove in his later years

A child escaped from his walker. Image: @koketsomamakoa

Source: TikTok

A ten-month-old baby could not wait to stop using the baby walker and crawled his way out of the walker!

The young prince showed how ready he was to walk when he ditched the baby walker and went straight to the ground to see if he could do it independently.

Mother posts child escaping from baby crawler

The video of the baby was posted by his mother, @koketsomamakoa who jokingly cried for help and said that she was not coping.

In the video, the toddler makes his way out of the crawler to fetch his bottle.

Baby walkers have been discovered in some cases to delay child development. Studies done by the Iranian Journal of Child Neurology revealed that a small amount of the children tested showed a delay in development due to using walkers.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi finds toddler's escapades hilarious

Parents and nonparents in the comment section joked about why the child was already jumping out of the crawler.

Miya said:

"He's practising to jump that fence for the groove when the time comes."

Thatomoshapo added:

"It's giving Polo drivers."

TeeRoxxx commented:

"The Escape Part 2, out in cinemas near you."

Etta Vorster can relate.

"My ten-month-old is also vibing like this."

Innocent Mogaka pointed out:

"That table patiently awaited the young champion to sit up to announce its presence."

Talented toddler shows drawing skills on TikTok

