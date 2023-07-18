A man wanted to play a couple's challenge with his bae, but he felt like he fell short of the height requirement

The man decided to compensate by elevating himself to the required level by standing on a chair

Netizens roasted him and joked that he at least made a plan and applauded him for standing up to the task

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A man did whatever he could not to miss out on a trend. Image: @lovechanellenje

Source: TikTok

A woman's boyfriend had a strong case of FOMO when he went to extra heights to be part of a trend.

The man wanted him and his girlfriend to participate in the couple mirror selfie trend, but because he was shorter than his girl, he hilariously stood on a chair to stand tall!

A short man stands on a chair to participate in the challenge

The side-splitting comical video posted by @lovechanellenje went viral and hit over 2 million views.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In the video, her boyfriend holds her back as they take a mirror selfie. The camera then zooms out to reveal the boyfriend standing on a chair.

Although it may be hard to believe, scientists have discovered that short-man syndrome is real. Short-man syndrome occurs when a man acts in a socially-domineering manner to compensate for his height.

Watch the video here:

Short man trolled for his antics for the challenge

Netizens dug the man and roasted him in the comment section.

Audrey commented:

"Tell him to get off that stool. He's with the big dawg now."

Cashimere threw a punch.

"He had a plan. He just needed a platform."

Niqua had jokes.

"It's how he's holding on to her so he doesn't drop."

Chloe-Ana added:

"Thank you for taking one for the team. I know he loves you deeply."

SK was happy.

"Not the stool blending in! Score for the shorter kings."

A woman washes her boyfriend's taxi every morning before work

In a similar story, Briefly News wrote that a woman showed how deeply she loves her boyfriend by washing his taxi every morning before he goes to work.

The beautiful beauty trended after she recorded herself holding a bucket with a cloth and saying she would cross the ocean for her beau.

Netizens laughed hard and asked if she was okay.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News