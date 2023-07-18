Netizens Roast Man Standing on Chair for Mirror Selfie Trend in Viral TikTok Video With Over 2 Million Views
- A man wanted to play a couple's challenge with his bae, but he felt like he fell short of the height requirement
- The man decided to compensate by elevating himself to the required level by standing on a chair
- Netizens roasted him and joked that he at least made a plan and applauded him for standing up to the task
A woman's boyfriend had a strong case of FOMO when he went to extra heights to be part of a trend.
The man wanted him and his girlfriend to participate in the couple mirror selfie trend, but because he was shorter than his girl, he hilariously stood on a chair to stand tall!
A short man stands on a chair to participate in the challenge
The side-splitting comical video posted by @lovechanellenje went viral and hit over 2 million views.
In the video, her boyfriend holds her back as they take a mirror selfie. The camera then zooms out to reveal the boyfriend standing on a chair.
Although it may be hard to believe, scientists have discovered that short-man syndrome is real. Short-man syndrome occurs when a man acts in a socially-domineering manner to compensate for his height.
Watch the video here:
Short man trolled for his antics for the challenge
Netizens dug the man and roasted him in the comment section.
Audrey commented:
"Tell him to get off that stool. He's with the big dawg now."
Cashimere threw a punch.
"He had a plan. He just needed a platform."
Niqua had jokes.
"It's how he's holding on to her so he doesn't drop."
Chloe-Ana added:
"Thank you for taking one for the team. I know he loves you deeply."
SK was happy.
"Not the stool blending in! Score for the shorter kings."
Source: Briefly News