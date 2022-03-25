Short man complex: 10 things you should know about dating short men

When it comes to dating, a man under certain heights is somehow a big turn off for many women. Some find short men less attractive, and many have grown to believe the stereotype that a male partner should be taller than a female. However, there is more to the short man complex. This article has the 10 things you should know about the short man syndrome and relationships.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

When it comes to dating, a guy under certain heights is somehow a big turn off for many women. Photo: @Malestature

Source: Instagram

When talking about the short man complex, there is too much preference for height for dating. As a result, many women are hesitant to date a guy who is shorter than them. However, this should not always be the case. Therefore, do not make a big deal out of his height if you like a short guy. Instead, try to look at his other capabilities. However, before you engage with one, you need to know the 10 things about the small man complex.

10 things you should know about dating short men

With him, you do not have the stress of wearing heels. Photo: @Malestature

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

What is the meaning of the short man complex? Also known as short man syndrome or little man syndrome, the idea is that males with shorter stature make up for their lack of height with extra-assertive personalities. But, how true is this? Find out more below and get the 10 things you should know about dating short men.

1. He knows how to carry himself

He knows how to carry himself well and does not see height as a parameter to judge someone. Besides, he might be pretty open-minded and does believe in the archaic tradition of only dating women who are shorter than him.

2. No heels

With him, you do not have the stress of wearing heels. Instead, you can be free to wear flats, and your toes would be forever thankful. When you wear your most comfortable shoes, you are the perfect height for each other.

3. He has a perspective on what is essential.

He probably cared for a while about how he looked to other people. Now, he is all grown up, and he is over that. He does not give a shit what people think about anything. Perspective is always an invaluable quality in a partner.

4. They put in more effort.

Often, they will have to work harder to win over a woman, so they are willing to put in the extra effort. This also applies to their other aspects of life. They have to do what it takes to prove their capabilities.

5. Hugging and holding hands is easier

Often, they will have to work harder to win over a lady, so they are willing to put in the extra effort. Photo: @Malestature

Source: Instagram

Dating a short guy feels more natural. Having to hold your hand up in the air feels awkward. No one will have to tip-toe when hugging or kissing.

6. They do not mind joking around about it

Since they know about it, they do not mind when both of you make fun of it. Since the guy is so secure about it, it proves no problem.

7. It makes you self-conscious about your height

He makes you feel like a giant. You have to put away your favourite heels and resign yourself to wearing ballet flats for all eternity. You used to love being tall, but now it feels like a problem over which you have zero control.

8. You find yourself justifying why you are dating him.

Every time you are with him or your friends ask about it, you say things like, He is hilarious, trust me. Or even, I do not care about trivial things like height. However, when it comes to dating, you should not have to make justifications about your mate choice.

9. You are very strategic when taking photos together

Photos create memories. But you will have to make him stand while you sit. You do not want him to know you have spotted an uneven surface and intentionally placed yourself on the lower part to give him a few inches.

10. He is constantly trying to compensate.

When it comes to dating, you should not make justifications about your mate choice. Photo: @Malestature

Source: Instagram

He likes to brag about his career and how successful he is. He has a classic short person syndrome. He tends to talk loudly, makes crazy jokes and always wants to be the life of the party.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are the frequently asked questions concerning male stature. The answers given are true, having been derived from credible sources. See them below!

Do short men have a Napoleon complex?

Yes. The Napoleon complex is a widespread belief that describes an inferiority complex. Short men tend to compensate for their small stature through behaviour, such as increased aggression or gossiping.

Does the short man syndrome exist?

Is the short man syndrome a real thing? Yes. It seems that short men act more aggressively than their peers to make up for their small stature.

What is the Tall man syndrome?

The tall man syndrome occurs when someone develops a belief that they are above the rules that everyone else is expected to follow. The tall man syndrome reveals itself in the men and women who consider themselves superior to others due to their oh-so-special attributes. This psychological reality also defines those who feel superior for being more attractive, being a better athlete, being more prosperous, socially affluent, etc.

A man's height, sadly, is something he is stuck with. Taller men are deemed more dominant and assertive. But with the above article about the short man complex, it is clear to say they all have equal opportunities for love and dating.

READ ALSO: Spicy Woman Claims You Only Date a Short Man if It's an Emergency, Leaves Mzansi Divided

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on February 2, 2022, about a woman who claims you only date a short man if it is an emergency. One woman is not about to shift the goalposts when it comes to height in a man she is going to be dating.

This statement divided peeps, with some agreeing with her and others claiming what she said is offside. Read more about her statement here!

Source: Briefly News