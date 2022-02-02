One woman is not about to shift the goalposts when it comes to height in a man she's going to be dating

Taking to social media, the spicy @TyloBanks claimed that dating short men qualify as a state of emergency

This statement divided peeps with some agreeing with her and others claiming what she said is totally offside

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Most women love a tall, dark and handsome man. One lady made it clear that out of those three criteria, height is one she is not willing to waiver on.

Social media user @TyloBanks is never ever going to be caught dating a short man, ever. Image: Twitter / @TyloBanks

Source: Twitter

Societal standards say that a man should be taller and larger than his lady, but that is not always the case. In today’s times, people don't care as much about the norm as they used to.

Social media user @TyloBanks feels very strongly about dating short men. The good sis claims dating a short man means a woman is in some sort of distress, lol.

“Unless it’s an emergency, NEVER date a short man....”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi divides over the extremely forward statement

While many were right there with the woman, taking their stand against short men, others came out to defend their shorties. A lot of men feel it's extremely unfair how women can put such a label on a type of man because, if they did it to women, they would get eaten alive.

Take a look at some of the comments

@breezy9013 said:

“Imagine if this was a man saying "Unless it's an emergency, NEVER date a skinny woman....". I understand tall men are a preference for most women but as men, we can't say such about our preferences without being judged for it!”

@Zenande_Mcfen said:

“Emergency is sending me right now ”

@sfush80 said:

@sikho_siseko said:

@smsweli50 said:

“I'm on the floor”: Mzansi in stitches, busting over short guy so jealous of his friend’s car

In other shortie news, Briefly News reported that a video clip of one of the shortest guys in Mzansi went viral. The guy seems to be jealous of his friend’s car and tries, by all means, to ensure the passenger gets out of the vehicle.

The short man can be heard speaking in IsiZulu telling the passenger off. The man goes out of his way to ensure he steps out of the car so that he returns to the passenger seat.

He can be heard in a funny accent making sure the guy knows the car belongs to his friend and that he has a right to get a ride. South Africans find the video footage so funny and they naturally headed online to air their comments. The hilarious clip has kept Mzansi in stitches and some say they are literally on the floor.

Source: Briefly News