A video of a TLB (tractor-loader-backhoe) operator has left some shaking their heads and laughing at the same time

The clip, shared by Facebook page SA Long-distance Truckers, shows a TLB operator aimlessly scooping water back where he was meant to be removing it from, as well as a man with his head hardly above water

People flooded the comment section highlighting how this is not behaviour any Mzansi person should be surprised over

Monotonous jobs can leave many with brain drain. A video of a TLB (Tractor-Loader-Backhoes) operator has left many wondering where his mind was when he was scooping water back into where he was meant to be taken out from.

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared a clip that left many confused as to what the TLB operator was doing, not to mention the man in the water. Image: Facebook / SA Long distance Truckers

Source: Facebook

Potholes, burst pipes, power outages, the lot, are common occurrences in Mzansi, and this clip reminded many why it takes so long for the situations to be rectified.

Facebook page shared a clip that shows men trying to fix a burst pipe but getting nowhere slowly. The guy who is operating the TLB is on another planet as he just kept dumping the water back where he was supposed to be removing it.

In the clip, you also see a man inside the mess, head barely above water, trying to fix whatever it is under the gushing situation – absolutely no one was doing their jobs correctly. It was an absolute mess!

The people of Mzansi react to the messy situation with little to no surprise

While this looks like a rather shocking situation, the people of South Africa were hardly surprised as this is expected behaviour.

We now all can understand why it takes multiple days to fix a burst pipe, lol. Peeps took to the comment section to express their sorrows over the painstaking clip.

Take a look at some of the comments

Phakamile Madlela said:

“So is he going to be paid at the end of the day for not using his common sense.”

Amitkumar Ajnalkar said:

“This happens only if you have a third class brain even though you become a class I officer...”

Allister Joe said:

“Waiting for the new tender is not part of his job just keeping himself busy.”

Jeanne Smith said:

“They don’t close the water off when they do repairs!! So stupid just to look at this, an old habit from workers!!! And as stupid as they are the water keep going back where it came from DIE EINSTE GAT !!!!”

Masango Given Bongani said:

“He is wasting a diesel for nothing because the water is going back where he scooped”

