A clip of a man taking the meat off of his neighbour’s braai out of revenge has tickled many people in Mzansi

The City of Joburg tried to sue it to promote people calling the hotline to report noise complaints, but no one took it seriously

People made it clear that they do not feel their complaints are heard and this seems like a pretty good way of dealing with things lol

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sometimes you just need to send a message lol. A clip of a man climbing a balcony to steal meat off of his neighbour’s braai has Mzansi in stitches.

The people of Mznasi feel this man has the right plan for revenge. Image: Facebook / City of Joburg

Source: Facebook

Facebook page City of Joburg shared a clip of a man stealing meat off of his neighbour’s braai, claiming he was taking revenge on the constant loud music being played lol.

They used it to remind peeps not to take matters into their own hands but to rather report it to authorities, lol.

“If your neighbours are too noisy, this isn't the way to get revenge. Rather report noise pollution to us on 011 375 5911 #JoburgByLaws #BuyaMthetho ^NJ”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

People of Mzansi react to the hilarious clip and attempt to enforce the law

The clip left many in stitches, and so did the City of Joburg’s attempt at getting people to report loud music.

People took to the comment section to share their thoughts, with many living for the revenge this man took.

Take a look at some of the comments

Thamsanqa Gamede said:

“Rather do this because the JMPD and the councillors just don't care about noise pollution especially in Soweto/townships.”

Kurt Gopal said:

“Reminds us of our politicians and government officials......”

Peter Matsotse said:

“For me it was the small boy who was helping to receive the loot ”

Katlego Jones Malemela said:

“Best way to deal with them, no violence just social justice there”

Lol: hubby swiftly pulls kung fu moves on 2 intruders, Mzansi reacts to the hilarious clip

In other funny clip news… Briefly News recently reported that a brave husband saved his wife from intruders and the people of Mzansi are living for the Kung Fu moves he pulled.

You always think about how you will react if someone breaks into your home, but until it happens, you never really know for sure.

Social media user @danielmarven shared a real but funny clip of a man who managed to ward intruders off with his lit moves.

Source: Briefly News